Nelly Korda gives fans a peek into her 'December lost files' in new Instagram post

Nelly Korda gave fans a peek at her off-season getaway in a new Instagram post. The World No.1 shared pictures with scenic beach views, and tropical landscapes from Kona, Hawaii.

Ad

In the first picture, Korda, dressed in a green sleeveless dress with side cutouts, could be seen posing with the ocean as a background. In the next picture, she's sitting under a thatched-roof hut in a white sweatshirt and black shorts during a sunset.

In another picture, the 26-year-old could be seen enjoying her meal in a white top and blue shorts near the blue ocean. In the same dress, she could be seen sipping a cold iced drink in another picture. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Decembers lost files (hibiscus flower emoji)"

Ad

In the 2025 season opener at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the end of January, Nelly Korda was asked if the off-season break gave her a chance to reset. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it's nice when you do get a little bit of time off, especially around the holidays when everyone is home, spend some time with family. I only probably took seven days off after, so that was kind of my off-season, was seven days."

Ad

Korda also emphasized that her off-season wasn't very long. She said that she played with her father at the PNC Championship until December 22nd before resuming practice in January. However, she added that she would not go to Asia swing of the LPGA Tour this year which will allow her some additional time off.

Nelly Korda shared her experience of dog sledding during her off-season

Nelly Korda had a remarkable 2024 season where she won seven tournaments including a major championship. Her last tournament in the season was the PNC Championship which she played with her father Petr. The father-daughter tied for eighth at the tournament.

Ad

In a press conference at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Korda was asked if she did dog sledding in Utah. She said:

"I did. I did. That was more of like a one and done situation. It was really cool experience, but I will probably never be doing that ever again. But it was really cool. Yeah, I feel refreshed. I went to the mountains for almost an entire week, and spent some time at home, cooked some meals in my own kitchen. That was really nice."

Ad

"It's been nice. The past couple months actually ending the season in Florida and beginning in Florida you get to spend a little bit more time at home. Spending time around family always kind of reenergizes my batteries," she added.

So far, Nelly Korda has competed in two tournaments in the 2025 season. She finished as a runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and tied for seventh at the Founders Cup. She will next compete in the Ford Championship at the end of this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback