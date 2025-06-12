Nelly Korda gives a glimpse of the "best sound in golf" amid LPGA Meijer Classic absence

Nelly Korda is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the women's circuit and has been playing since her childhood days. She has made countless shots, with an unimaginable amount of golf balls landing in the cup. Yet, the sound of a ball rolling in is still music to her ears.

Ad

Korda is not at the LPGA Meijer Classic this week, but she's still on the golf course. And while she's not making any holes in an official capacity, she is making them in practice.

Nelly Korda did some putting practice and shared it on Instagram (Instagram/nellykorda)

She was seen practicing short putts on her Instagram story, complete with a line on the ground to show exactly where to direct the ball so that when she does it in a tournament, she hits it well.

Ad

Trending

The ball landing in the cup, which it often does when the Rolex number one golfer is putting, is, as Korda captioned her Instagram story, "the best sound in golf." The ball dropping in and signaling the end of a hole, or in this case, a practice take, happens a lot, but it still sounds great.

Korda withdrew from the LPGA Meijer this weekend. She's trying to rest for the Major season and often has a fairly selective schedule.

Ad

Nelly Korda still searching for her first win in 2025

By this time last year, Nelly Korda had won a Major and several other starts. She was in the midst of a truly historic season. In 2025, the LPGA Tour star is still waiting to get off the mark, though she has a handful of top-10 finishes anyway.

Nelly Korda is aiming for her first 2025 win (Image via Imagn)

Two weeks ago, Korda was attempting to stay positive amid the struggles. She said this season had been "interesting", but that she didn't think she was playing poorly.

Ad

And she believes that the close losses will translate eventually.

"I think the more you're put in under-pressure moments and the more you're in contention, you learn more about yourself and how to handle those situations. Every year something has tested me, and every year I learn a little bit more about myself and how to handle myself in some situations," Korda was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Ad

Korda also talked about relishing the pressure.

"So yeah, I think it's all about putting yourself into that position. ... At the end of the day, you're the one that put yourself there, and you have to be grateful that you are in that spot, and you kind of have to just enjoy even the pressure," she further added.

Korda faces mounting pressure to follow up her excellent 2024 campaign, but for now, she's just plugging along and trying to play well every single weekend. She believes the wins will eventually come for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More