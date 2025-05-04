Nelly Korda gives shoutout to brand endorsements of her event: 'The ones who make it possible'

World No.1 Nelly Korda is hosting the second edition of the Nelly Invitational this week at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Organized in partnership with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), the junior event has expanded this year with Chevron joining as a major sponsor.

The official Instagram handle of AJGA shared a post on Instagram in collaboration with Korda, writing:

"The ones who make it all possible 👏 Shoutout to the incredible sponsors for treating the field to world-class gifts and helping make year two of #TheNellyInv unforgettable!"

Korda, who has played in six events so far on the LPGA Tour in 2025, skipped this week's Black Desert Championship to focus on her namesake event. She was seen riding in a cart around the course on Wednesday, April 30, meeting sponsors and junior players.

The 26-year-old last appeared on the LPGA Tour at the Chevron Championship, where she finished T14.

Nelly Korda’s AJGA event reflects her journey from junior to World No.1

Before becoming World No.1, Nelly Korda competed in junior events hosted by the AJGA. She won her first AJGA title in 2015 at the Yani Tseng Invitational. Three years later, she claimed her maiden LPGA victory at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

The 2025 edition of The Nelly featured an expanded field, offering invites to the top-10 eligible international players not already qualified through AJGA rankings. Chevron’s sponsorship also allowed the event to offer record travel stipends — $2,000 for U.S. players and $2,500 for international participants.

Moreover, AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin confirmed that this year’s event would raise $100,000 for charity.

In another Instagram post, Nelly Korda said:

"I'm so grateful for all my sponsors for really supporting my vision of this event. I've always wanted to have an AJGA since I started playing AJGAs, and creating something so special and unique with Chevron coming on board and giving an exemption to the winner to the next year's major is absolutely incredible."

"So I'm very proud of this event, and I just can't wait to see it continue to grow. Something that I really wanted with this event is since, you know, they were getting an exemption into Chevron in 2026, I wanted all the best golfers to come play this event, to really have the best field, to then have the best winner play in the first major of the year."

Korda first recognized her passion for professional golf during the 2013 U.S. Women’s Open.

