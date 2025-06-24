Nelly Korda hilariously shows off her ‘auntie life’ in playful park moment

Nelly Korda gave fans a fun glimpse into her 'auntie life' during her time in Frisco, Texas, for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. While she finished tied for 19th at Fields Ranch East, Korda seemed to enjoy some time with her family off the course.

She posted a carousel on Instagram with eight slides, capturing different moments throughout the week. On the sixth slide, she shared a clip of herself riding a spring toy at a park. The same video was also posted on her Instagram story with the caption,

"This is part of auntie life. Making sure everything at the park is safe...right? @thejessicakorda"

Nelly Korda shared a fun moment from the park, riding a spring toy while her sister Jessica Korda recorded the scene (via @nellykorda)

Nelly's sister and pro-golfer Jessica Korda, who filmed the video, was heard laughing in the background, saying,

"I thought we took Grey's into the park, not you."

Nelly captioned her post,

"Texas was 🔥🥵 but my golf wasn’t 🥲 at least the park was fun. On we go 😃"

Jessica Korda commented under the post, saying,

"We had a fun week 😍"

Jessica Korda is currently taking some time off the PGA tour to focus on healing her recurring back injury.

Nelly Korda battles slow play and tough weather at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

World No.1 Nelly Korda competed in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and finished tied for 19th with 6-over par.

The final round at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, saw just 12 of 78 players finish under par. Strong winds over 30 mph and scorching heat dried out the greens, making scoring difficult and leading to extremely slow play.

Nelly Korda, paired with Brooke Henderson, took more than three hours to complete their front nine and faced multiple 20-minute waits on the tee boxes. Speaking after the round, Korda said (via Golf.com),

“There is nowhere to go, so just patience. I mean, I feel like I’ve — we’ve had lots of situations in the past like year where like we’ve had to wait a long time, so unfortunately kind of used to it, which you don’t want to be used to it, especially in a two ball Saturday of a major."

“You don’t want to be spending 20 minutes and getting up to the next tee and then you’re 15 minutes and getting up to the next tee and it’s another 15 minutes. There is just like no momentum in it," she added.

"So I don’t know. I mean, you just kind of have to go with it. Everyone is going through it, everyone is dealing with it, everyone is playing the same golf course. I think the wind was gusty throughout the majority of the day, so you just kind of have to be really creative and really patient.”

Nelly Korda ended the tournament 10 shots behind the winner, Minjee Lee.

