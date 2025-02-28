Nelly Korda hits the practice range ahead of upcoming LPGA return

Nelly Korda, who is the number one ranked women's golfer in the world, posted a video on her Instagram stories on Friday of her practicing at the driving range. As reported by Golfweek, Korda is set to make her return to the LPGA Tour at the Ford Championship in Arizona at the end of March, a tournament that she won in 2024.

Nelly Korda practices at the driving range (via her Instagram story)

Korda is the world's top ranked women's golfer, according to the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, by a wide margin. Korda has 415.78 points, which is more than 140 points ahead of Thailand's Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul.

That kind of margin is reminiscent of Tiger Woods during his prime, where he often had more than double the Official World Golf Ranking points of whoever was in second place at the time.

Nelly Korda aiming to recapture her 2024 success

The golf world awaits Nelly Korda's return after she had a year of utter dominance in 2024, which saw her win seven LPGA Tour events, including one major at the Chevron Championship, which was her second major victory of her career.

Her victory at the Chevron Championship in April of last year was her fifth victory in a row, winning by two strokes over Maja Stark of Sweden at The Club at Carton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Korda's dominance last year earned her LPGA Tour Player of The Year honors, which was her first time winning the award. Her most recent victory came in November of 2024 at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida, winning by three strokes.

Korda is the younger sister of fellow LPGA Tour star Jessica Korda, who is a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour but did not play in the Tour in 2024 due to maternity leave after she had her first child.

Korda at the 2025 Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands (via Getty)

Since her victory at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November, Korda has only played in three events, two of them being in 2025. At the CME Group Tour Championship the week following her victory at Pelican, she finished tied for fifth place.

Korda has performed well in her two LPGA Tour events in 2025, finishing in solo second place at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando Florida, which concluded on Feb. 2. Korda fired a final round seven-under par 65 but still lost by two strokes to South Korea's A Lim Kim.

The following week, Nelly Korda finished tied for seventh pace at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands in Bradenton, Florida. LPGA Tour fans will be eagerly awaiting her return in Arizona.

