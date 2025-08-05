Nelly Korda & Jack Nicklaus join Chairman Bryson DeChambeau on Donald Trump's council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition

Bryson DeChambeau is going to play an important role in US President Doland Trump's new Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition Council. The golfer will chair the new council, which will be focused on promoting healthy eating, physical activity, and sports engagement among Americans of all ages and backgrounds.
Several other golf personalities and legends are also part of the council, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Annika Sörenstam (per a release from the White House).
Nicklaus won a record 18 Major championships in his playing career, while Player won nine Major titles. Korda is one of the leading players in women's golf and has won two Majors, and Sörenstam won 10 Majors during her career.
Aside from Bryson DeChambeau and other golfers, the council also will also have members representing a variety of sports. Hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky and Matthew Tkachuk; NFL stars like Nick Bosa, Tua Tagovailoa, Harrison Butker, and Tony Romo are all part of this council. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and WWE Content Head Triple H are also members of the council.
The program, led by DeChambeau, will report to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. The initiative has received plenty of acclaim from President Trump's supporters.
Bryson Dechambeau discusses what the first motive of the Council will be
During the enormous ceremony in which President Trump re-established the Council, a few athletes shared their objectives. The event took place on July 31, and Bryson DeChambeau expressed gratitude to everyone there for the opportunity.
While speaking about the council and how exciting this opportunity is for him, the golfer also disclosed what the group's first initiative will be.
During his remarks, DeChambeau stated that the council hopes to reestablish and start the President's Fitness Test again soon. In addition, the council hopes to re-establish several crucial measures and rules within the community that will assist them. The golfer said,
"We have an opportunity at being the 70th anniversary of the President's Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition to literally change the fabric of kids' lives, and our first initiative is to bring back and reignite the President's Fitness Test, and then also re-establish some key other metrics on guidelines around building some communities, and also again with the President's initiatives around college." [H/T: 00:37]
Bryson DeChambeau also claimed in his statement that he is looking forward to giving America a better future.