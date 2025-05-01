Nelly Korda keeps up intense gym regimen during LPGA Tour break

Nelly Korda isn't competing this week on the LPGA Tour. However, she maintained her intense gym regimen during her brief pause in the ongoing season.

In a recent story posted by Korda on Instagram, the World No.1 could be seen in a black crop top and Nike shorts with yellow Nike sneakers and smiley-face socks. She could be seen performing single-arm kettlebell rows. She used David Guetta and Kim Petras' track When We Were Young and tagged @nikestrength.

In another story, she updated her followers about her new look after a haircut, sitting in a car in the same black top, writing:

"snip snip (scissor emoji)"

Nelly Korda's stories - Source: via @nellykorda on Instagram

Talking about her schedule, Nelly Korda said during the Chevron Championship (via ASAP Sports):

"I have my junior event next week at my home course. That's something I'm looking forward to. And then going back to New York at Mizuho, defending there.I just really like being in the city. It's something different. We don't get to do that very often."

Korda will host her junior event this week, the Nelly Invitational at her home course, The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. 66 top junior girls aged 12 to 19 will compete at the event, and the winner will earn a spot in the 2026 Chevron Championship. She also confirmed her participation in the Mizuho Americas Open next week.

"I think the rest of the year, looking at my schedule I'm definitely playing a little bit more if I'm healthy in the States. So I'm just excited to play all the events that I haven't gotten to. Playing ShopRite this year, playing in Hawai'i. So getting to travel to amazing places doing what I love so I have to be grateful for that," she added.

Korda also confirmed her participation in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, scheduled for June 6 to 8, 2025.

A look at Nelly Korda's performance in 2025

Nelly Korda has had a great performance in the 2025 season. In six starts, she has made five cuts with the remaining being a match play tournament. She has had two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes and is currently positioned 13th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Korda's best performances include a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T7 finish at the Founders Cup. Her other notable performances include a T14 finish at the Chevron Championship and a T16 finish at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Let's take a look at Nelly Korda's performance in the 2025 LPGA Tournaments:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions : 2 (270, -18)

: 2 (270, -18) Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands : T7 (272, -12)

: T7 (272, -12) Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass : T22 (274, -14)

: T22 (274, -14) T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards: T28 (226, +10)

T28 (226, +10) JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro : T16 (274, -14)

: T16 (274, -14) The Chevron Championship: T14 (286, -2)

