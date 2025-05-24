Nelly Korda kicks off the weekend with an outing at a waterfront restaurant in Florida

Nelly Korda kicked off the weekend with an outing at a restaurant in Florida. She isn't playing any events this week, so the golfer took a break to spend her weekend at a waterfront hotel.

Korda shared a story about the same on Instagram. The story included a picture of the waterside view from the Shore Bar & Restaurant - Longboat Key. The restaurant is popular for American cuisine with al fresco dining.

Waterside view ( Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda)

Korda last played at the Mizuho Americas Open, finishing at T5 with a total score of 11-under. Before that, she appeared at the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods to land at T14 with 2-under, after shooting 77-68-71-70 in the four rounds.

Korda played the JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro in April to finish at T16 with 14 under, and before that, she appeared at the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club to land at T22 with 14 under.

The golfer also played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club to land at T7 with 12 under. Her first tournament of the year was the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished in second place with 18 under.

Nelly Korda didn't triumph this year. Her last victory came at the ANNIKA, driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with a 14-under score.

Nelly Korda talked about her experience of hosting an AJGA event

Nelly Korda joined the press conference at the Liberty National Golf Club on May 7 before the Mizuho Americas Open to elaborate on her experience of hosting the Nelly Invitational, an AJGA event. She said:

“It's such a cool two weeks for the girls, last week playing in The Nelly Invitational and having a chance to compete in next year's Chevron major, and then obviously this week playing alongside them. If I was a junior, I would be -- I think I would just have such an amazing two weeks. It's such a cool opportunity for them getting to learn from the girls in the field, playing alongside them, and even playing practice rounds with them.”

Korda thanked Michelle Wie West for helping to make the event successful, adding:

“I think that's such a cool experience and a great way for them to grow as players. I think props to the AJGA, Michelle, for putting this together…It's my favorite thing about golf, and the position I'm in is inspiring the next generation and making sure that when I leave the sport, it's in really good hands.”

Korda lastly mentioned that through the AJGA event and playing golf, she had been trying to inspire the next generation.

