Nelly Korda looking to win 4 consecutive LPGA titles at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards

Nelly Korda is 18 holes away from becoming just the third player to win four consecutive tournaments in the last 40 seasons on the LPGA Tour. Korda will face Leona Maguire in the final round of the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards.

The tournament finals will tee off this Sunday, April 7, beginning at 4:55 pm (Eastern Time) at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. According to the rules of the event, the final round will be played only by Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a Match Play format.

The T-Mobile Match Play is a very long tournament in which the two finalists have to play three rounds in Stroke Play format, and then play quarterfinals, semifinals and final in Match Play format.

Nelly Korda played the first round with a score of 1 over to place T27. She finished the second round in T20 with an overall score of 2 over, and comfortably made the first cut after 36 holes.

The tournament foresees another cut after 54 holes that only the best eight players pass, so Nelly Korda needed a low score in the third round to do the task. The World No. 1 did not disappoint, carding five birdies and two bogeys to enter the quarterfinals as the sixth highest-ranked player.

In her first Match Play round, Nelly Korda played Angel Yin, whom she defeated in just 16 holes by 3&2. She dispatched Narin An in the semifinals even faster, as Korda defeated her in 15 holes, by 4&3.

Korda, however, will have a tough obstacle in Leona Maguire in the final. The Irishwoman is known for her effectiveness in the Match Play format, something she has demonstrated during two editions of the Solheim Cup, and also during her quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Maguire defeated Moriya Jutanugarn in 16 holes in the quarterfinal match (4&3), while she beat Sei Young Kim in the semifinals (3&2) also in 16 holes.

The Irishwoman has played eight matches in the Match Play format during two editions of the Solheim Cup, with five wins, two losses and one tie.

If Nelly Koda wins the T-Mobile Match Play, she will join Annika Sorenstam (2 times) and Lorena Ochoa as the only players to have won four consecutive tournaments on the LPGA Tour over the last 40 years.

Nelly Korda - A season for the history books

The T-Mobile Match Play is Nelly Korda's fifth event of the season, of which she has won three in a row.

Korda began the year by finishing T16 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions won by Lydia Ko. She then won the LPGA Drive On Championship, played on her home course at Bradenton Country Club.

Korda then took seven weeks off to return to win the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship. A week later she also won the Ford Championship presented by KCC, three days before teeing off at the T-Mobile Match Play.