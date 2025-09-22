Nelly Korda makes feelings clear on 'unfortunate end' to the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025

Nelly Korda's campaign at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 met with an abrupt ending as the tournament was cancelled due to unplayable conditions. Following the announcement, Korda praised the event and thanked them for taking good care of her and other professionals.
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 was scheduled to be played from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21. The first round went smoothly and golfers played all 18 holes but the conditions worsened on Day 2 and failed to improve on Sunday either.
Eventually the remaining tournament was cancelled and shortened to 18 holes only. Following the announcement, Korda expressed her feelings on Instagram.
"Thank you Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for always taking such good care of us. Unfortunate end to one of the best weeks on Tour," she wrote.
Earlier, Nelly Korda shot 2-under 69 in the opening round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with the help of four birdies against two bogeys. For the uninitiated, she is still in search of her first win of the season. Notably, her last win came at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November last year.
What's next for Nelly Korda? Upcoming schedule explored
Nelly Korda will next compete at the LOTTE Championship, which will take place in the first week of October. So far, she has made 16 starts this season and hasn't missed a cut. She has posted seven top tens and has a couple of runner-up finishes.
Here's a look at Korda's results in the LPGA Tour 2025 season:
- Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: T5, -15 (67-68-68-70), $54,162
- FM Championship: T35, -6 (67-70-70-75), $24,462
- CPKC Women's Open: T10, -6 (69-69-72-68), $48,874
- AIG Women's Open: T36, +3 (70-72-74-75), $57,632
- ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: 5, -13 (68-66-70-71), $66,918
- The Amundi Evian Championship: T43, -1 (67-70-75-71), $34,390
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T19, +6 (72-74-72-76), $131,114
- ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, -8 (71-66-68), $23,544
- U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T2, -5 (72-67-73-71), $1,052,621
- Mizuho Americas Open: T5, -11 (68-68-68-73), $106,039
- The Chevron Championship: T14, -2 (77-68-71-70), $104,783
- JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, -14 (67-68-67-72), $48,350
- T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, +10 (78-73-75), $15,656
- Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, -14 (67-65-73-69), $22,539
- Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, -12 (68-68-65-71), $51,522
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2, -18 (71-67-67-65), $227,854