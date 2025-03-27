Nelly Korda makes her feelings known on Justin Thomas’ hilarious warning

Nelly Korda candidly opened up about a hilarious warning Justin Thomas gave her earlier this week. The American LPGA Tour pro is finally gearing up to make a comeback on the circuit and will attempt to defend her title this week at the 2025 Ford Championship.

In a pre-tournament press conference held on March 26, Nelly Korda was asked about a hilarious warning related to golf practice given by Justin Thomas. In response, the World No. 1 said (via ASPA Sports):

"I like to take one day off a week, and golf is a type of sport that you play in all sorts of weather. Sometimes you just got to practice in it, too. That was me trying to work on my swing a little. Just needed to get my technique work in for that day to have a calm mind going into the next day. Sometimes it's fun to play in that weather, yeah. Not all the time, but sometimes."

Notably, Nelly Korda will return to play on the LPGA Tour for the first time since her outing at the Founders Cup last month. Although she has not played in any official events in the last few weeks, Korda has practiced her game and also shared videos about her practice session on her social media page. On March 6, she posted a video of her practice session in the rain along with the caption:

"This is some British open weather"

Justin Thomas reacted to the video in the comment section, saying:

"Ffs Nelly…. We play golf for a living. Go inside 😂"

Korda replied to him, writing:

"@justinthomas34 had to get that technique work in 😅"

Justin Thomas comment (Image via Instagram/@nellykorda)

Meanwhile, this week at the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda is playing with hopes to defend her title. She had some decent finishes in the 2025 season on the LPGA Tour and is seeking her maiden win of the season.

Nelly Korda talks about golf course conditions ahead of the Ford Championship

In the press conference of the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda also opened up about the condition of the Whirlwind Golf Club, the venue for this week's LPGA Tour event. She shared her excitement to play on the golf course while also sharing the details of her practice session at the venue.

Speaking of the Whirlwind Golf Club, Korda said (via ASPA Sports):

"It's really pretty. There is a little bit more undulation from the greens from what I'm used to in Arizona. I haven't played in the afternoon so I'm intrigued to see how different it plays.

"I've been first off Monday and Tuesday, early morning riser. Didn't want to wait in the practice rounds. And I'm just intrigued to see how firm it plays in the afternoon as well. You just have to adjust with the morning and afternoon rounds usually in the desert," she added.

The Ford Championship will start with its first round on Thursday, March 27. It's a regular four-day LPGA Tour event, which is scheduled for its finale on Sunday, March 30.

Korda has been having a phenomenal outing on the LPGA Tour so far in 2025. She started the campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she was the runner-up, and next at the Founders Cup, she settled in the T7 position.

