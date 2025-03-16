Nelly Korda makes hilarious query regarding her furry friend's antics on the grass

Nelly Korda hilariously asked her fans for advice on cleaning the grass stained by her dog's pee. The American golfer has been having a great time away from the greens, having last played at the Founders Cup, where she settled in the T7 position.

While fans still await Nelly Korda's return to the greens, she recently had a hilarious query about her dog's antics. On Saturday, Korda posted a video of a dog along with a question that said:

"How do I get rid of these pee stains in the grass?😅"

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda is known for her active presence on Instagram, where the Rolex World No. 1 boasts around one million followers. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on the platform.

Nelly Korda gives a glimpse of her "December lost files"

Earlier this week, Korda shared a post on her Instagram account with some pictures from her vacation in Kona, Hawaii. She provided a rare view of her beachside vacation. Captioning the post, Korda wrote:

"Decembers lost files 🌺"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nelly Korda has only played in two LPGA Tour events in 2025. She got a phenomenal start to this season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and then settled in T7 place at the Founders Cup.

During the press conference of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on February 2, Korda reflected on her plans for this season. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"You have to constantly work on every part of your game. You can never get lazy. I always say I'm a very good chipper and last year I struggled with my chipping, my confidence.

"I really grinded that with my coach David Whelan for my short game, and I saw a huge difference this week. So just never getting lazy with any part of your golf game and always working on all of it is something I'll taking into this year," she added.

She was phenomenal in the 2024 season, and fans had high hopes for her in 2025 as well. Korda played in 16 tournaments in 2024 on the LPGA Tour, clinched trophies in seven of them, and also recorded 11 finishes in the top 10.

After a one-of-a-kind season last year, she had a good start in 2025 and has so far recorded a finish in the top 10 in both events she played. Korda will now most likely return to defend her title at the 2025 Ford Championship on the LPGA Tour. The tournament will take place from March 27 to 30 at the Whirlwind Golf Course.

