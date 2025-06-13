Nelly Korda makes a sweet gesture towards baby girl named after her

World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda recently made a heartwarming gesture toward a newborn baby who was named after her. The LPGA star signed a hat and sent it to the baby, creating a memorable moment for the family.

As one of the most admired figures in women’s golf today, Nelly Korda has inspired many fans both on and off the course, building a strong fan base. Many fans look up to her, and moments like these show why.

Nelly Korda signed a U.S. Women’s Open visor with a message that read,

“Nellie, Welcome to the world!”

The baby's mother, Amy Chacksfield, shared the moment on Instagram, tagging Korda and writing, “

Thank you @nellykorda” with a heart emoji.

Korda later reposted the story on her Instagram account, showing her appreciation. The baby girl, Nellie Anne Cassidy, was born on May 20, 2025.

Nelly Korda reshared a fan’s Instagram story that showed the signed visor she sent for a baby named after her (via @nellykorda)

The signed visor was from the U.S. Women’s Open, where Korda recently competed and tied for second. She finished the major at 5-under par with rounds of 72, 67, 73, and 71, totaling 283 strokes.

Korda has played nine events so far this season, recording four top-10 finishes, but is yet to lift her first trophy of the year. She opened her 2025 season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament, followed by:

T7 at the Founders Cup

at the Founders Cup T22 at the Ford Championship

at the Ford Championship T28 at the T-Mobile Match Play

at the T-Mobile Match Play T16 at the JM Eagle LA Championship

at the JM Eagle LA Championship T14 at The Chevron Championship

at The Chevron Championship T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open

at the Mizuho Americas Open T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open

at the U.S. Women’s Open T15 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Nelly Korda makes history with 100 consecutive weeks as World No. 1

Nelly Korda has reached another major milestone in her career. As reported by LPGA.com, the 26-year-old became the first American golfer to stay at the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for 100 straight weeks. This makes her the first American player to do so.

Only five other players have held the No. 1 spot for at least 100 weeks—Jin Young Ko (163), Lorena Ochoa (158), Lydia Ko (125), Yani Tseng (109), and Inbee Park (106). Korda is now the sixth player overall to hit this mark. Among Americans, Lilia Vu spent 28 weeks at No. 1, while Stacy Lewis and Cristie Kerr held the top spot for 25 and 5 weeks, respectively.

Korda first became World No. 1 on June 28, 2021. On the same date, Cristie Kerr became the first American World No. 1 in 2010. Since then, Korda has held the position on six different occasions, most recently reclaiming it on March 25, 2024, after winning the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship.

So far in her career, Nelly Korda has won 15 LPGA Tour titles, including two major championships and an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. In 2024 alone, she won seven tournaments, which helped her earn the Rolex Player of the Year and the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award.

Korda also became just the fourth American since 1970 to win seven or more LPGA titles in a single season. The others are Kathy Whitworth, Nancy Lopez, and Beth Daniel. Five of those victories came back-to-back—at the LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, and The Chevron Championship—tying the record for most consecutive wins set by Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

Nelly Korda has also represented the United States in four Solheim Cups. Her most recent appearance came in 2024, where she helped lead Team USA to victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, securing their first win in the competition since 2017.

