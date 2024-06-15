Nelly Korda misses 2nd consecutive cut at 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic after winning 5 in a row

Nelly Korda missed the cut for the second consecutive time on the LPGA Tour despite having an exemplary performance earlier this year. The American golfer won five back-to-back events but struggled in her last two outings. She missed the cut at the 2024 US Women's Open after shooting rounds of 80 and 70 and again at this week's Meijer LPGA Classic.

In the ongoing LPGA Tour event, Korda started with a round of 76. She tried to recover in the second round with a 67, but it was not enough to finish above the cutline of -2. The American ended with a 1-under and missed the cut, marking her second consecutive failure to make the cut.

At the US Women's Open last month, she posted rounds of 80 and 70, scoring +10 and missing the cut. Her recent struggles followed an outstanding performance earlier this season. She tied for 16th at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions before winning five tournaments in a row.

Trending

Korda emerged victorious at the LPGA Drive On Championship, followed by the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship, the Ford Championship, the T-Mobile Match Play, and The Chevron Championship. She tied for seventh place at the Cognizant Founders Cup before winning the Mizuho Americas Open. In total, she won six LPGA Tour events this season, including five consecutive victories.

"A little bit of positivity going into KPMG" - Nelly Korda hoping for the best from the upcoming Women's Major

Although Nelly Korda missed the cut this week, she played well in the second round and remains hopeful for upcoming events, including the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place at Sahalee from June 20 to 23.

After her outing at the Meijer LPGA Classic, the 25-year-old opened up about her game, saying (as quoted by Lastly.com):

"I am very pleased with the way that I struck the ball today off the tee- something I've been struggling with this year. This was by far the best I've hit it off the tee, so a little bit of positivity going into KPMG."

Nelly Korda started her game at the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic on Thursday, June 13. She struggled significantly in the first round, starting with a double bogey on the first hole. Her struggles continued as she added two more bogeys on the second and third holes.

However, she found some relief with a birdie on the sixth hole, followed by a bogey and another birdie. Korda finished the first round with five bogeys, three birdies, and a double bogey, scoring +4.

In the second round of the LPGA Tour event, she improved, shooting six birdies and a bogey to score 67. It's important to note that Ally Ewing and Grace Kim shared the lead after the second round of the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic with scores of -11. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback