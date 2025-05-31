Nelly Korda had no regrets after recording her lowest round at the U.S. Women's Open. She scored 67 in the second round and finished in second place on the leaderboard. Following the round, she shared that she had no regrets.

The LPGA’s X page shared a photo of Korda and quoted the golfer, who had no complaints on the second day of the event. The quote read:

“No complaints, really. A couple balls hit the bottom of the cup so I was really happy to see that.”

Nelly Korda also compared her putting in the first round with the second round. She said, via ASAP Sports:

“Honestly, I was hitting really good putts yesterday. I was hitting it exactly where I wanted to and they just weren't falling. It was one of those days. Today I did the same thing; I didn't really try to do anything different, tried to roll it over an intermediate target. My distance control has been really good on the putting green, so hopefully I can keep trending in the right direction heading into the weekend.”

Korda shared in the same press conference that the U.S. Women's Open was ‘demanding’ as compared to the other LPGA events, which is why her shots had to be calculated.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the 2025 LPGA season?

Nelly Korda played six LPGA tournaments before the U.S. Women's Open in 2025. She played the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to finish in second place, followed by the Founders Cup, where she landed in T7.

Korda also played at the Ford Championship to finish in T22 with 14-under and the JM Eagle LA Championship to land at T16 with 14-under. She also played at the Chevron Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open to finish in T14 and T5 with 2-under and 11-under, respectively.

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: 2nd, 71-67-67-65, 270 (-18)

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T7, 68-68-65-71, 272 (-12)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T22, 67-65-73-69, 274 (-14)

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the El Caballero Country Club: T16, 67-68-67-72, 274 (-14)

The Chevron Championship at the Club at Carlton Woods: T14, 77-68-71-70, 286 (-2)

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T5, 68-68-68-73, 277 (-11)

Last year, Korda participated in the U.S. Women's Open last year and missed the cutline after shooting two rounds of 80 and 70, respectively. In 2023, she finished in T64 in the same event.

