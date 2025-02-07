Nelly Korda opens up on denying Lydia Ko her early Hall of Fame entry

Nelly Korda has broken her silence on the win that delayed Lydia Ko’s Hall of Fame induction in 2024. Ko and Korda battled for the title at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, finishing tied after four rounds. In the playoff, Korda emerged victorious, postponing Ko’s Hall of Fame induction, as she required just one more win to secure her place.

This week, the two are playing at the 2025 Founders Cup. During the press conference of the tournament on February 5, Nelly Korda was asked about Lydia Ko's delay and whether they talked about it. Replying to the reporter, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"I feel better now. No, we didn't. I did send her a message after the playoff though. You know, we've been friends for a really long time. We've played in so many groups together throughout our careers on tour.

"She's always someone that I really enjoy talking to and playing with. There is no bad blood, I hope. On my side there is not, but I don't know about hers," she added.

Although Korda winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2024 delayed Lydia Ko entering the Hall of Fame, it was not for very long. Later that year, the Kiwi golfer went on to win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and became the 35th and youngest LPGA Tour Hall of Famer.

Nelly Korda shares her excitement to play at the Founders Cup 2025

Nelly Korda also shared her excitement to play in the 2025 Founders Cup. During the press conference on February 5, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"My favorite thing about playing out here and getting to do what I do for a living is growing the game and inspiring the next generation. If a kid comes up to me during the round I will always sign their hat, flag, anything. That's my favorite thing about this game. Hopefully the 13 Pioneers that grew our game to what it is today, hopefully we can all continue to do that for the years to come."

The tournament finally kicked off with its first round on February 6, and Nelly Korda played a round of 68. She made two birdies on the front nine and two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 3-under 68, taking T12 place on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Nanna Koerstz Madsen took the lead in the game in a tie with Jennifer Kupcho. Lydia Ko, however, had a rough start at the 2025 Founders Cup. She played a round of 74 after making three birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys. It's a four-day tournament and will have its finale on Sunday, February 9.

