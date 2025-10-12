Nelly Korda pays condolences on Diane Keaton’s passing in latest IG story

Nelly Korda paid her condolences on Diane Keaton’s passing in an online post. Keaton was an American actress who was popular for her films like The Godfather, Father of the Bride, Manhattan, and more. On October 11, Keaton died at the age of 79, and LPGA golfer Korda paid her tribute through an Instagram post.

Korda reshared a post by OnlyClassy’s Instagram page on her Instagram story. The post showed a few photos of Keaton in different outfits from her shoots. Here's the picture of Korda’s Instagram story:

Diane Keaton ( via Nelly Korda's Instagram story)

Korda last played at the Lotte Championship, where she finished at T4 with 14 under in total. Before this, she also participated in the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the FM Championship to finish at T5 and T35, respectively. Korda's best finishes of the season came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a second-place finish and the US Women's Open with a T2.

Nelly Korda expressed her feelings after her last runner-up finish in an LPGA major event

Nelly Korda joined a post-tournament press conference at the US Women's Open, and she talked about her feelings after finishing in the runner-up place in an LPGA major. In the interview at the Erin Hills GC, she said (via ASAP Sports):

“Definitely played pretty well today. Just didn't see any of my putts really drop on the back nine. If anything, kind of made a silly three-putt, but then bounced back with a nice birdie…it was just my -- not much to say other than it does sting to come up short, but at the end of the day, the work that I've been putting in, especially throughout the start of the season, to test it on conditions like the U.S. Women's Open where you're tested mentally, you're testing your game in every department.”

She continued in the same press conference. Her words were:

“This is -- obviously I played this event when I was 14 years old, so maybe a little bit more emotional about it…You're going to lose more than you win a majority of the time. I feel like I actually learn a lot about myself and my game and where I need to improve playing the U.S. Women's Open because it does test every part of your game.”

Nelly Korda scored 5 under after the US Women's Open concluded. She scored 72 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie in total. Followed by 67 in the second round of the tournament with seven birdies in total. The third round saw 73 with three birdies on the back nine. The fourth round saw 71 with three on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine.

