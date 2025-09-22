Nelly Korda shared a heartfelt message for Stacy Lewis after the American golfer announced her retirement from the game. Ahead of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, the 13-time LPGA Tour winner shared a post on her X account and shared the news about her retirement.

Ad

Lewis played in the competition in a stellar field featuring the likes of Nelly Korda, Alison Lee, Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Danielle Kang, and others. Korda opened up about Lewis in her post-round press conference on September 19, and on Sunday, she shared a video of her comment along with a heartfelt caption for the fellow LPGA Tour player on Instagram. The Rolex World No. 2 shared an LPGA Tour video, along with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"A massive congratulations to Stacy Lewis on an amazing career. It was an honor to play alongside you this past week."

Nelly Korda pens heartfelt note to Stacy Lewis on her LPGA Tour retirement/@nellykorda

Meanwhile, speaking of the veteran golfer in her interview earlier this week, Korda reflected on the two-time women’s major winner's contribution to the growth of the game. She also talked about her Solheim Cup captaincy and called her a "great role model." When asked about what she had learned from Lewis, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Resilience. She has such an amazing story. I mean, even coming back, she was talking to me today. She really wanted to win after having Chesnee and that was her goal and she ended up doing it. Her hard work, her work ethic, resilience, that speaks for itself."

Nelly Korda and Stacy Lewis were paired together for the opening round of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The tournament was scheduled to have its finale on Sunday after three rounds but was suspended due to inclement weather, and on Sunday, it was shortened to 18 holes.

Ad

Nelly Korda reflects on ‘unfortunate end’ to Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nelly Korda shared a picture of herself in one of her Instagram stories and summed up her game in a heartfelt post. She posted a snap in a black golf outfit and wrote:

"Thank you @NWAChampionship for always!!!!! Taking such good care of us. Unfortunate end to one of the best weeks on tour."

Ad

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

Korda entered the LPGA Tour event with the hope of winning her first event of the season. She started the game on the first tee hole and added two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a 2-under 69. Earlier this season, she was the runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and at the U.S. Women's Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More