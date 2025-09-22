  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • Nelly Korda pens heartfelt note to Stacy Lewis on her LPGA Tour retirement

Nelly Korda pens heartfelt note to Stacy Lewis on her LPGA Tour retirement

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 22, 2025 04:28 GMT
LPGA: CPKC Women
Nelly Korda (Image Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda shared a heartfelt message for Stacy Lewis after the American golfer announced her retirement from the game. Ahead of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, the 13-time LPGA Tour winner shared a post on her X account and shared the news about her retirement.

Ad

Lewis played in the competition in a stellar field featuring the likes of Nelly Korda, Alison Lee, Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Danielle Kang, and others. Korda opened up about Lewis in her post-round press conference on September 19, and on Sunday, she shared a video of her comment along with a heartfelt caption for the fellow LPGA Tour player on Instagram. The Rolex World No. 2 shared an LPGA Tour video, along with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A massive congratulations to Stacy Lewis on an amazing career. It was an honor to play alongside you this past week."
Nelly Korda pens heartfelt note to Stacy Lewis on her LPGA Tour retirement/@nellykorda
Nelly Korda pens heartfelt note to Stacy Lewis on her LPGA Tour retirement/@nellykorda

Meanwhile, speaking of the veteran golfer in her interview earlier this week, Korda reflected on the two-time women’s major winner's contribution to the growth of the game. She also talked about her Solheim Cup captaincy and called her a "great role model." When asked about what she had learned from Lewis, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad
"Resilience. She has such an amazing story. I mean, even coming back, she was talking to me today. She really wanted to win after having Chesnee and that was her goal and she ended up doing it. Her hard work, her work ethic, resilience, that speaks for itself."

Nelly Korda and Stacy Lewis were paired together for the opening round of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The tournament was scheduled to have its finale on Sunday after three rounds but was suspended due to inclement weather, and on Sunday, it was shortened to 18 holes.

Ad

Nelly Korda reflects on ‘unfortunate end’ to Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nelly Korda shared a picture of herself in one of her Instagram stories and summed up her game in a heartfelt post. She posted a snap in a black golf outfit and wrote:

"Thank you @NWAChampionship for always!!!!! Taking such good care of us. Unfortunate end to one of the best weeks on tour."
Ad
Still from Nelly Korda&#039;s Instagram story/@nellykorda
Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

Korda entered the LPGA Tour event with the hope of winning her first event of the season. She started the game on the first tee hole and added two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a 2-under 69. Earlier this season, she was the runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and at the U.S. Women's Open.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications