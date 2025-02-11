  • home icon
Nelly Korda pens heartwarming message after taking home $51,500 at the Founders Cup

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 11, 2025 05:01 GMT
Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda penned a heartfelt note to her hometown, Bradenton, thanking them for their support at the 2025 Founders Cup. She expressed her gratitude, stating there was no better feeling than playing at home.

Korda was in Bradenton last week for the 2025 Founders Cup, which concluded on Sunday, February 9. She carded a 71 in the final round to finish at 12-under after four rounds. She tied for seventh, ending nine strokes back.

On Monday, February 10, Korda took to Instagram to thank her hometown crowd for their support throughout the week.

"Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd."
Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams."

How much money did Nelly Korda earn at the Founders Cup 2025?

Nelly Korda bagged $51,522 for the T7 finish at the Founders Cup 2025. Yealimi Noh earned a $300,000 paycheck as a winner's share while Jin Young Ko took $187,584 for a runner-up finish.

Here's the payout for the Founders Cup 2025:

  • 1. Yealimi Noh - $300,000
  • 2. Jin Young Ko - $187,584
  • 3. Megan Khang - $136,079
  • T4. Hannah Green - $86,440
  • T4. Jin Hee Im - $86,440
  • T4. Miyu Yamashita - $86,440
  • T7. Nelly Korda - $51,522
  • T7. Celine Boutier - $51,522
  • T7. Minami Katsu - $51,522
  • 10. Angel Yin - $41,594
  • T11. Ashleigh Buhai - $37,228
  • T11. Nasa Hataoka - $37,228
  • T13. Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $29,235
  • T13. Albane Valenzuela - $29,235
  • T13. Jeongeun Lee6 - $29,235
  • T13. Somi Lee - $29,235
  • T13. Ayaka Furue - $29,235
  • T13. Lexi Thompson - $29,235
  • T19. Paula Reto - $23,210
  • T19. Lauren Coughlin - $23,210
  • T19. Charley Hull - $23,210
  • T19. Leona Maguire - $23,210
  • T23. Allisen Corpuz - $19,637
  • T23. Sarah Schmelzel - $19,637
  • T23. Dewi Weber - $19,637
  • T23. Benedetta Moresco - $19,637
  • T23. Yuri Yoshida - $19,637
  • T28. Minjee Lee - $15,833
  • T28. Hyo Joo Kim - $15,833
  • T28. Kristen Gillman - $15,833
  • T28. Morgane Metraux - $15,833
  • T28. Mary Liu - $15,833
  • T28. Mao Saigo - $15,833
  • T34. Alena Sharp - $12,632
  • T34. Gigi Stoll - $12,632
  • T34. Aditi Ashok - $12,632
  • T34. Jennifer Kupcho - $12,632
  • T34. Kate Smith-Stroh - $12,632

