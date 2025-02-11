Nelly Korda pens heartwarming message after taking home $51,500 at the Founders Cup

Nelly Korda penned a heartfelt note to her hometown, Bradenton, thanking them for their support at the 2025 Founders Cup. She expressed her gratitude, stating there was no better feeling than playing at home.

Korda was in Bradenton last week for the 2025 Founders Cup, which concluded on Sunday, February 9. She carded a 71 in the final round to finish at 12-under after four rounds. She tied for seventh, ending nine strokes back.

On Monday, February 10, Korda took to Instagram to thank her hometown crowd for their support throughout the week.

"Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd."

Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams."

How much money did Nelly Korda earn at the Founders Cup 2025?

Nelly Korda bagged $51,522 for the T7 finish at the Founders Cup 2025. Yealimi Noh earned a $300,000 paycheck as a winner's share while Jin Young Ko took $187,584 for a runner-up finish.

Here's the payout for the Founders Cup 2025:

1. Yealimi Noh - $300,000

2. Jin Young Ko - $187,584

3. Megan Khang - $136,079

T4. Hannah Green - $86,440

T4. Jin Hee Im - $86,440

T4. Miyu Yamashita - $86,440

T7. Nelly Korda - $51,522

T7. Celine Boutier - $51,522

T7. Minami Katsu - $51,522

10. Angel Yin - $41,594

T11. Ashleigh Buhai - $37,228

T11. Nasa Hataoka - $37,228

T13. Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $29,235

T13. Albane Valenzuela - $29,235

T13. Jeongeun Lee6 - $29,235

T13. Somi Lee - $29,235

T13. Ayaka Furue - $29,235

T13. Lexi Thompson - $29,235

T19. Paula Reto - $23,210

T19. Lauren Coughlin - $23,210

T19. Charley Hull - $23,210

T19. Leona Maguire - $23,210

T23. Allisen Corpuz - $19,637

T23. Sarah Schmelzel - $19,637

T23. Dewi Weber - $19,637

T23. Benedetta Moresco - $19,637

T23. Yuri Yoshida - $19,637

T28. Minjee Lee - $15,833

T28. Hyo Joo Kim - $15,833

T28. Kristen Gillman - $15,833

T28. Morgane Metraux - $15,833

T28. Mary Liu - $15,833

T28. Mao Saigo - $15,833

T34. Alena Sharp - $12,632

T34. Gigi Stoll - $12,632

T34. Aditi Ashok - $12,632

T34. Jennifer Kupcho - $12,632

T34. Kate Smith-Stroh - $12,632

