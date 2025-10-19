Nelly Korda poses with $495 travel bag in fresh IG story

Nelly Korda is enjoying her off-season away from playing on the LPGA Tour. She recently gave fans a peek into her collaboration with one of the world's leading luxury business and travel luggage brands.

The LPGA Tour sensation's latest post on her Instagram Stories included a photo of herself posing with a bag from TUMI's latest collection. Korda showed off the brand's Valetta Large Tote in the Black and Gunmetal colorway.

Retailing for a whopping $495 on the brand's official website, the bag is a part of TUMI's new collection, which is called TUMI Icons Tested. Nelly Korda posted the photo along with the caption (via Instagram @nellykorda):

"Moving forward always @tumitravel #TUMIIcons."

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's stunning picture endorsing TUMI (via Instagram @nellykorda):

Nelly Korda poses with a bag from TUMI's latest collection (Image via Instagram @nellykorda)

To make the bag even more personal, the leather charm on the bag is monogramed with the initials 'NAK' to stand for Nelly Ann Korda. On the exterior, the bag has two front pockets and side gussets with magnetic closures. The quick-access phone compartment makes it the ideal bag for travelling especially with the nylon bag weighing 1.6 pounds.

On the inside, the Valetta Large Tote can fit a 16 inch MacBook inside the padded compartment with a leather snap tab to keep it secured. A water-resistant water bottle compartment and key leash complete the bag.

Nelly Korda is not the only world-class athlete leading TUMI's new Icons Tested campaign. She is joined by Formula 1 sensation Lando Norris.

TUMI announced that they would partner with the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, and the PGA Tour Champions in 2024. During the same time, the luxury subsidary of Samsonite signed Nelly Korda and Ludvig Aberg to be their first golf ambassadors.

Who are Nelly Korda's sponsors?

Nelly Korda was a part of Forbes' list of the highest-paid female athletes last year. Ranking 8th on that list, she makes her money through exemplary performance on the golf course and brand endorsements and sponsorships.

At 27-years-old, she bears a net worth of $12.5 million and has made over $8 million is endorsements according to Forbes. Some of her sponsors include (via Forbes):

BMW Group

Cisco

Delta

Goldman Sachs

Grant Thornton

Nike

Richard Mille

T-Mobile

TaylorMade

Whoop

TUMI

Franklin Templeton

UKG

EY

Having played 17 tournaments on the LPGA Tour this year and making the cut in all events, she recorded eight finishes inside the top ten. Korda made a total of $2,187,637 on the golf course this year. She ranks seventh on the circuit's Official Money List as Minjee Lee leads with a whopping $3,815,672 in earnings.

The former World No. 1 ended the 2024 season placed secind on the money list with $4,391,930 made over 16 starts and 13 cuts made.

