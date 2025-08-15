Nelly Korda praises brother Sebastian Korda’s golf shot in 4 words

Nelly Korda spent her Thursday bonding with her brother, Sebastian Korda. During their time off from competing as world-class athletes, they hit up the golf course for some fun sibling rivalry.

The American golfer posted a video on her Instagram profile showing fans a lighthearted moment from the golf outing. She filmed herself sitting in a golf cart while her brother hit a golf shot.

Sebastian Korda made incredible contact with the golf ball using an iron. As his golf ball soared into the sky, he sang a song and danced as he waited for the ball to land. The tennis star's golf shot left the leading women's professional golfer impressed.

Nelly Korda let out a hoot to acknowledge her brother's impressive shot. In a rare moment of public praise, she gave the video a simple four-word caption. She wrote (via Instagram @nellykorda):

"*Hits it to 3ft* @sebastiankorda"

Here's a look at the Instagram post (via Instagram @nellykorda):

Nelly Korda praises her brother during a golf outing (Image via Instagram @nellykorda)

As an ATP player, Sebastian Korda's ability to stick a golf shot to three feet from the pin is a skill worth bragging about. He proved to his LPGA Tour star sister that his skills transfer from the tennis courts to the golf course.

Nelly Korda credits her family for inspiring her golf career

In a recent and exclusive interview with Town & Country, Nelly Korda talked about her golfing career. She also revealed her main source of inspiration to push to be an even better golfer.

Born to Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova, who were Czech tennis legends, she grew up with two siblings. While her younger brother Sebastian Korda chose to follow in their parents' footsteps, she and her older sister, Jessica, took a different path.

As the eldest of the three siblings, Jessica Korda began playing golf. The LPGA Tour pro watched her elder sister practice snd was left inspired.

Here's what the 27-year-old had to say about her golfing inspiration (via Town & Country):

"I’ve been around sports my whole life. My parents were both professional athletes, so that competitive spirit was just part of our household. I fell in love with golf when I was very young, watching my older sister, Jessica, play. She paved the way for me in so many ways."

Nelly Korda also stated that having her phone while travelling for tournaments is essential to her because of her family. The Korda siblings share a group chat to keep in touch.

They constantly check in with each other, whether they are all in different parts of the globe or at home in Florida. The LPGA Tour star revealed that this routine helps keep her grounded.

