Nelly Korda raves about Lottie Woad’s ‘absolutely amazing’ game: "Was very impressed with her composure”

Nelly Korda lauded Lottie Woad, stating that she is impressed by the young golfer's composure. The World No. 1 mentioned in a recent interview that the 21-year-old LPGA rookie is quite mature for her age.
Korda and Woad will both be in action this week in Porthcawl, Wales, at the AIG Women's Open, which tees off on Thursday, July 31, at Royal Porthcawl. While Korda finished as joint runner-up last year, Woad won the Smyth Salver for finishing as the top amateur.
On Tuesday, July 29, during the pre-event press conference for the AIG Women's Open, Nelly Korda showered praise on Woad.
"Absolutely amazing," she said. "I was very impressed with her composure, her process. I think, when it comes to her shot routine, especially under pressure and in the heat of the moment, sometimes people seem to fidget and kind of doubt themselves, but she stuck to it, she stuck to her process every single time,
"And I think that's one of the main things that I noticed is how mature she is for her age and how comfortable she was in the heat of the moment," she added.
Woad has been in red-hot form over the past few weeks. She first won the KPMG Women's Irish Open, followed by a T3 finish at the Evian Championship. Last week, she turned professional and went on to claim the AIG Women's Scottish Open in her debut start as a pro. This week, she has overtaken Korda, Atthaya Thitikul, and Lydia Ko to emerge as the tournament favorite.
When will Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad tee off at the AIG Women's Open 2025, Round 1?
Lottie Woad will begin the first round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 on Thursday at 12:54 p.m. local time. She is paired with Lilia Vu and Lydia Ko and will start from the first tee.
Nelly Korda is paired with Ariya Jutanugarn and Angel Yin for the opening day action at Royal Porthcawl. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 1:16 pm local time.
Nelly Korda is eyeing her third major championship title and her first LPGA Tour win of the season. While she has racked up 15 wins in her career, she has yet to add one this year.
The first round of the AIG Women's Open 2025 will begin at 6:30 a.m. local time, with Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, and Cara Gainer teeing off from the first hole. All players will start from the first tee, as there are no split tees.