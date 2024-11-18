Nelly Korda reacts to getting showered with champagne after winning The Annika

Nelly Korda reacted to getting showered with champagne after she won the 2024 The Annika event, marking her seventh win on the LPGA Tour this year. The American golfer has been phenomenal this season, achieving record-breaking victories on the Tour in 2024.

On Sunday, November 17, she added another accolade to her name with a victory at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican event. She shot an impressive four rounds of 66, 66, 67, and 67 to clinch the trophy.

Following the victory, fellow players celebrated her win by pouring champagne on her. LPGA Tour player Olivia Cowan shared a post of Korda’s champagne shower at The Annika event on her Instagram story. She posted the picture with the caption:

"Lolz to this... straight to the face hahaha."

Nelly Korda reacted to the post by resharing it on her Instagram story with a laughing emoji.

Check out the pictures below:

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

Notably, Korda had an easy win at The Annika. She shot 67 in the final round on Sunday, November 17, to settle for a total score of 14-under, securing a three-shot win over Weiwei Zhang, Charley Hull, and Jin Hee Im.

Meanwhile, Rose Zhang and Linn Grant tied for fifth place, while Wichanee Meechai secured the solo seventh spot on the leaderboard. Olivia Cowan also competed at the LPGA Tour event and tied for eighth with Megan Khang, Celine Boutier, Hyo Joon Jang, and Bailey Tardy.

Nelly Korda's siblings celebrate her thrilling win at The Annika

The World No. 1 golfer was supported by her brother Sebastian Korda, a professional tennis player, as she clinched the win at The Annika. After sinking the winning putt on the 18th hole, Sebastian congratulated her with a hug. He later shared a picture of Nelly Korda on his Instagram story, calling his sister the GOAT.

"Watching the 🐐 do her thing," he wrote.

Nelly’s sister, Jessica, a professional golfer, was not present at the golf course but celebrated the win by posting about it on her Instagram account. She shared a video of Nelly taking her final shot on the 18th hole.

"LFG!!!!! Just an absolute boss!!!!" Jessica wrote.

Still from Sebastian and Jessica Korda's Instagram stories/@sebastiankorda@thejessicakorda

During the press conference at The Annika, Nelly Korda opened up about seeing her brother at the golf course cheering for her. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"This is my first time winning in front of him. I haven't seen him in a couple months so it's nice to see him."

It was Nelly Korda's seventh win on the LPGA Tour in 2024. Her other wins this year include the LPGA Drive-On Championship, Fir Hills SeRi Pak Championship, Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, The Chevron Championship, and the Mizuho Americas Open.

