Nelly Korda reminisces the time she asked Tiger Woods for a picture which went viral

Nelly Korda is certainly considered to be a star in the world of golf. Ranked fourth in the world, she is nothing short of a sensation on the LPGA Tour, giving her a lot of respect. However, she still managed to feel the same giddy excitement as any other fan when she met Tiger Woods.

Korda met Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship, and was awestruck by the golfing legends. Wanting to capture the moment forever, she even told the media around her that she 'really wanted a photo with Woods.'

Needless to say, she courageously asked Woods for a photo, and to no one's surprise Tiger Woods agreed more than willingly. It was a dream come true for Nelly Korda, and a moment that became rather sensational in the media.

Reminscing about it, she said according to NELLYLEGION, a Nelly Korda fan Twitter account:

"I don't think there were any cameras around. My shy self walked up to Tiger [Woods] and I was like, 'Is there any chance I can take a photo?' And he was so nice. I think I turned like as red as a tomato."

Nelly Korda talks about Tiger Woods' impact in Jessica Korda and her life

The moment was an inspirational one for Korda, who was also reminded of the impact that Tiger Woods has had on her sister Jessica Korda and her. Tiger Woods has been an inspiration to many, and it was no different for the Korda sisters.

"Growing up my sister's always said we were like Tiger's kids. He's kind of the one that inspired us to take up the game and love it so much. Being a professional golfer, it made me appreciate his consistency and his play so much at such a high level that to this day I still look up to him so much."

The photo took the internet by storm, with many fans being left in awe that the then World No. 1 LPGA golfer showed such humility in front of another pro golfer. She has often been a role model for others, and this was certainly one of those moments.