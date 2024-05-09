Nelly Korda returns to action with a first-round score of 69 at the Cognizant Founders Cup

Nelly Korda didn't play last time out on the LPGA Tour, but she's back in action this week. If her first-round score is any indication, she hasn't missed a beat. She fired a 69 in her first round as she attempts something no woman has ever done on the LPGA Tour: win six consecutive starts.

Korda is currently sitting in a tie for fifth after the conclusion of her first round. She's three under par, while Madelene Sagstrom sits in first with seven under par. Korda is four strokes back, but she looks to be in solid shape and has plenty of time to make that up.

While much of the golf world's attention is focused on Scottie Scheffler's impressive hot streak, he isn't even the most successful golfer in the sport right now. He's won four out of five straight starts including a Major, but Korda has won five in a row and that also includes a Major.

Nelly Korda opens up on first round, winning streak

Nelly Korda is in a decent position to contend for her sixth straight win. The World No. 1 has some ground to make up, but a four-stroke lead is hardly insurmountable for her, especially after just one round.

Korda said via Sports Illustrated:

“Yeah, feels good … overall a solid day. Didn't really make too many mistakes, and if I did—this golf course is very, very narrow off the tee—I kind of gave myself a good chance at par.”

She hit four birdies in the first round but also had one bogey to put her three under for the day. Korda admitted that the win streak isn't her main concern:

“I have not thought about the streak at all, honestly. I think that's only going to do more harm for me than do good. Big thing for me is taking it a shot at time and being present and in my own bubble. That's what I'm focusing on. I'm not trying to think about the outside noise. Would it be amazing? Of course. But it's still so far away and proud of what I've achieved so far.”

Other LPGA Tour golfers have won five straight starts, but no one has ever won six. So a win at the Founders Cup would break that tie and place her firmly in the record books by herself.

Nelly Korda is currently four back of first at the Founders Cup

Nelly Korda is the favorite to win according to DraftKings. She has +450 odds, which is not too far ahead of Rose Zhang (+750) and current leader Madelene Sagstrom (+900).

The final three rounds will be interesting, and the golf world will surely be watching either to see history made or to see the world's top-ranked golfer fail for the first time in a very long while.