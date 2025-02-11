Nelly Korda reveals her dog’s hilarious reaction to her face mask

Nelly Korda revealed her dog’s reaction to her face mask. The golfer often posts on her online platforms about her golf tournaments and off-course updates. Yesterday, she uploaded a snippet of her skincare and how her furry friend reacted to it on her Instagram handle.

In the story, Nelly was seen in a white top with a face mask on her face. Her dog was on her but wasn't looking at her face. He was looking straight with a blank reaction. With the story, the LPGA phenom wrote a quirky caption:

“Ollie got so scared he had to come protect me.”

Nelly Korda (via Nelly Korda's Instagram story)

Nelly Korda was playing as the course's defending champion at the Founders Cup last week and she finished at T7 with 12 under on her home soil. Before this, she had a triumph at Bradenton Country Club in the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship with a score of 11 under 273 and 65-67-68-73 over the four rounds.

Korda shot 68 in the first round of the 2025 Founders Cup with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Again, she scored 68 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back. Next, she fired a 65 in the third round with two birdies till Hole 4 and parring the next three holes. In the same round, she birdied Holes 8 and 9 and carded four birdies on the last nine. She scored 71 in the last round with two birdies.

The tournament was won by Yealimi Noh with 21 under. Korda also played the Cognizant Founders Cup in 2024 and finished at T7 with 7 under 281. She also played the 2023 edition and missed the cut line with 2 over 146.

Nelly Korda warned her online fans about the fake accounts

On January 11, Nelly Korda shared an informative post on her Instagram account about the rising number of fake accounts in her name. She wrote explicitly that she'd never ask money from people from her social media handles and would never have direct contact with fans.

Korda even shared a photo of a page writing this message and warning about the fake accounts. On the page, her exact words were:

“ I've noticed an increase in fake accounts using my name to try to scam people. Please know I will never ask any of my fans for any money. Any outreach on my behalf is fake and run by scammers. I only use my official social media accounts, @nellykorda (Instagram) and @nellykorda (X), at all times. There are no exceptions. I am not on TikTok.”

She added, “There are numerous fake profiles out there posing as me. If you receive any messages from them, please report them immediately. By staying vigilant and working together, we can help everyone avoid these situations.”

Korda signed beneath the letter to make it formal and authorized by her.

