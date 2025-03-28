Nelly Korda reveals her struggle to enjoy a favorite drink amid diet change: "So heartbreaking"

Nelly Korda shared her favorite drink to enjoy amid her diet change. She is playing at the Ford Championship this week and finished with the opening round on Thursday. Following the round, she joined a press conference at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass.

In the interview, Korda shared her diet change and how she enjoyed oat milk lattes amid her strict diet. She said, via ASAP Sports:

“No, not yet. I went to this place called Cartel twice, and then another one that actually -- I think Megan recommended the other day. I'm dairy free right now, which is so heartbreaking. I'm hoping it's really just not permanent because oatmilk lattes do not hit the same way…Yeah, whole milk, raw milk girl actually…Just to sort out like my gut issues, yeah.”

Korda continued to talk about her first round of the Ford Championship. She shared:

“Yeah, it was firm and fast out there. The wind kind of picked up a little bit on the back nine, but a little slower, a little rusty on the front, and then got a few birdies on the back…Yeah, Monday and Tuesday I was out here at 6:30 and I tee'd off before 7:00, and then I had an afternoon pro-am time, so kind of saw what it was playing like in the afternoon yesterday.”

After the first round, Nelly Korda landed in T17 with a score of 5 under. She dropped two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine to finish at 67.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Nelly Korda had two top-10 finishes in 2025, including a T2 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T7 at the Founders Cup. Last year, she had seven triumphs, and her last event of 2024 was the CME Group Tour Championship, where she finished in T5.

Here's a list of all her performances:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T2

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T7

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T16

LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club: Winner

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: Winner

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Winner

T-Mobile Match Play at the Shadow Creek Golf Course: Winner

The Chevron Championship: Winner

Cognizant Founders Cup: T7

Mizuho Americas Open: Winner

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Missed cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: Missed cut

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: T26

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T2

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T5

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at the Pelican Golf Club: Winner

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T5

