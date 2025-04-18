Nelly Korda reveals The Chevron Championship dinner menu ft. $128 caviar curated by 7 Michelin star chef

Much like the Masters, the Chevron Championship has a champions dinner every year. Nelly Korda, the reigning champion, is up to the task of curating and providing a special dinner menu for her and her companions.

Thomas Keller, a prominent seven-star Michelin chef, is cooking the menu for the Chevron Championship. Korda is pulling out all the stops to ensure her champions dinner goes down in history.

The menu is expansive. Former champions like Lilia Vu will dine on $128 caviar (Regiis ova) followed by a cream of mushroom soup. The main entree is an herb-roasted filet of Snake River Farms American wagyu beef. It will be served with a Goulash sauce true to Korda's Czech roots.

Sides include a Greek deli salad, asparagus, garnet yam gratin, and glazed mushrooms. Korda, according to Golf Digest, is particularly excited about the dessert: spring berry dumplings with toasted poppy seed smothered in Tahitian vanilla anglaise.

Glenn Weckerlin, Chevron’s global director of brand and partner line management, said in a statement via Golf Digest:

“Chef Thomas Keller does the dinner for us and the past champions gets to consult with him on the meal. Nelly had a big heavy influence on that. I keep teasing [Keller] about it because she had several pieces of the dinner that have a Czechoslovakian influence, but the dessert is a Czechoslovakian dessert. It’s basically a strawberry dumpling with powdered sugar on it. My mouth waters when I think about it.”

Korda will try to defend her crown at the first Major of the LPGA Tour season on April 24. For now, she's competing in the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she is tied for 21st and has not yet begun her second round.

Nelly Korda shares excitement over Chevron Championship dinner

The Chevron Championship, in many ways, is the LPGA Tour's version of the Masters Tournament. It is the first Major of the year, it's iconic, and it has a champions dinner.

Nelly Korda will feed golfers at the Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

There, Nelly Korda will serve some of her favorite items to her fellow competitors. She said via Golf Digest:

“I love mushroom soup, that’s one of my favorite things for the starter. No one can go wrong with a good old wagyu steak. I put a lot of trust—and I never doubted—into Chef Keller. It’s going to be amazing, I know it. My personal touch was the dessert. That’s something that as a kid, that was my favorite meal. It’s fruit-filled dumplings. It’s kind of bringing in my Czech roots as well.”

Lilia Vu, Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Jin-young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, and Inbee Park are some of the past champions who'll be invited back in The Woodlands, Texas.

