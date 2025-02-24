Nelly Korda sported a pair of stylish Nike sunglasses on her weekend getaway on Sunday, February 23. The World No. 1 golfer took to Instagram to share a selfie aboard a boat, basking in the sunshine with her sunglasses worth $120, as per Nikevision.

In her Instagram Story, Korda can be seen wearing a light grey Nike hoodie with a high collar with large and reflective pink sunglasses. She captioned the story:

"I'm diggin' them.. what do we think of these @nike sunglasses?"

Nelly Korda rocks $120 Nike sunglasses on her weekend getaway. (Credit: @nellykorda/Instagram)

The 26-year-old has an impeccable sense of style and also participated in a photo shoot for the 2025 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Boca Raton, Florida. Last year, she also attended the Met Gala and wore an ankle-length dress with red and green floral patterns.

Nelly Korda had a splendid start to the 2025 season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions where she finished as a runner-up to A Lim Kim. She recently tied for seventh at the Founders Cup. The American golfer will next compete at the Seminole Pro-Member event.

Talking about it at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"Probably a week or week and a half, but I'm going to play the Seminole Pro-Member, so that's cool. I really enjoy playing that. So not too much time off because I don't want to show up too rusty for my partner there."

Nelly Korda won seven tournaments on the LPGA Tour last year.

Nelly Korda shares her views on LPGA's new pace-of-play policy

LPGA recently introduced stricter policies on the pace of play, with players facing a fine if they exceed the allotted 40 seconds by 1-5 seconds, a one-shot penalty (6-15s), and two shots (16+s).

In the press conference at the Founders Cup, Nelly Korda was asked about her thoughts on the new pace of policy by the LPGA Tour. Korda is one of the few players who has raised the issue of slow play on the Tour.

Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"Finally. Yeah, I'm very excited about it. I think that's one of the things that I've just noticed over my time on Tour, is that we used to go from five hours, under five hours, to now you it's just five and a half, typically, our rounds."

"So I think that implementing harsher rules is going to be good for the game of golf. They were saying at the meeting, at the end of the day we're a form of entertainment. If we're taking really long out there, I mean, that's not entertaining," she added.

Korda further said that the reaction to the policy was generally positive as most players were concerned about timing accuracy. They question when the time would start if a ball is still moving. The new rules will be implemented from the 2025 Ford Championship.

