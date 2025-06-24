Nelly Korda rocks a butter yellow dress, says it is ‘approved’ for all the ‘tall girls’

Nelly Korda's height is 5'10", which is a few inches taller than the average height for American women. That can have its advantages on the golf course, but it can also have some disadvantages.

Clothing can be a challenge, since not all women's clothes are designed with such height involved. Korda shared a picture of herself on Instagram, sporting a dress that she feels is for "all the tall girls".

Nelly Korda shared a dress that works for tall women on her story (Instagram/nellykorda)

The golfer rocked a yellow dress and said that it was:

"A dress for all the tall girls! 5'10" approved."

Nelly Korda paired the story video with a remixed version of Sunset Party's version of the song "Birds of a Feather". The dress in question costs $295 on Revolve. She shared a link to her story for anyone else who wants to add the x REVOLVE Cleo Maxi Dress to their closet.

Nelly Korda lamented slow play at recent Major tournament

Generally, Nelly Korda plays golf pretty fast. But at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she was forced to play pretty slowly. Some slower players and rough conditions led to a logjam at times over the week at the third golf Major of the year.

Nelly Korda complained about the pace (Image via Imagn)

She said via Golf.com:

"There is just like no momentum in it. So I don’t know. I mean, you just kind of have to go with it. Everyone is going through it, everyone is dealing with it, everyone is playing the same golf course. I think the wind was gusty throughout the majority of the day, so you just kind of have to be really creative and really patient.”

Charley Hull, another very fast player, who was paired with Korda at the US Women's Open earlier this year, added her own frustration:

“It was pretty crazy. We were playing two balls this morning and took us three hours and ten minutes to play nine holes, which is pretty crazy. We play a four-ball at home in like three hours, you know what I mean, with bogeys and stuff. It’s pretty crazy. At the end of the day, it’s a pretty tough golf course, it’s really windy, and the setup is kind of tricky. Can’t really expect it to be anything else.”

Both golfers admitted that while the slow play was difficult, it wasn't a huge surprise given the circumstances around the course.

