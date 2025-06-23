Nelly Korda rocks denim skirt to spend time with her nephew after heartbreak at the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship 2025

Nelly Korda wrapped up the third LPGA Major of the year at Fields Ranch East in Texas, with a T19 finish. The 2021 champion made her ninth appearance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, but crumbled against the tough conditions of the golf course.
Korda struggled to find her footing throughout the week, but did put herself into contention in the third round by climbing up to T6. However, she ended up carding a 6-over final score of 294, to finish in a four-way tie for the 19th.
Nelly Korda's sister and former LPGA professional, Jessica Korda recently shared a series of pictures on her social media handle of her son, Greyson, indulging in different activities over the month. Some of them included him enjoying the golf event live, as Jessica flew to Texas with her son to cheer for her little sister at the major event.
Another picture featured Nelly Korda, in a denim skirt, spending time with her nephew in a park. The post was captioned:
"June = favorite month with the most activities 🤍"
Nelly Korda, who was on a roll last year with back-to-back wins, is yet to win a single LPGA event this season. Her best finish so far this year is runner-up at the HGV Tournament of Champions and the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.
Nelly Korda opens up about the brutality of the course conditions at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Prior to the tee off at the major, Nelly Korda had predicted the firmness of the greens and the possibility of windy conditions in the pre-tournament interview with the press. Not only was she right about both the factors, Korda even shared her frustration about the challenges faced throughout the week.
During the press conference after her third round on Saturday, June 21, the 26-year-old stated (via ASAP Sports):
"Trust me, it's so brutal out here. The greens are so firm. It's blowing 30 to 35 miles an hour. It's messing with your putts. It's just...you're just happy to get 18 under your belt on a day like this."
Korda continued:
"Yeah, it's just brutal. Like you're exhausted after these days because it's such a premium to hit the fairways but you're starting it so far right."
She also pointed out the similarity of the golf course with a British one explaining the obstacles faced with greens.
"It's just very interesting to play in these conditions the past couple days," she added.
Korda expressed how the golf course was testing throughout, and spoke about how Fields Ranch East was the 'real mental test' as opposed to Erin Hills, which she previously thought to be a mental test.