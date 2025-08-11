Nelly Korda rocks a light blue outfit as she shares a 'non-golf' photo dump with fans

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 11, 2025 05:25 GMT
AIG Women
Nelly Korda (Image Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda shared a glimpse of her non-golf outing on social media. The American golfer has been on a break since her last outing at the AIG Women’s Open, which wrapped up on July 31.

On Sunday, she shared a few pictures of her outing away from golf on her Instagram account. She shared several snaps of the locations she traveled to, along with a few of her having fun with her loved ones.

Nelly Korda shared a picture in a stunning light blue dress in the first slide of the post. She styled her look with a bracelet and kept her blonde hair open. It was followed by a snap of the Beales' entrance.

She also posted a video of her experience on the track, and in one of the snaps, she enjoyed a cake in a light blue and white checkered shirt and black pants.

"One month non golf dump," she wrote.
Earlier this year, Korda surprised her fans with her stunning pictures from the Sports Illustrated magazine. On May 14, she posted a few snaps of her photoshoot and, in the caption, shared her excitement to be featured in the magazine.

"A DREAM ✨✨ AHHHHHH 😱 so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗 Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen! #SISwim25," she wrote.
Nelly Korda posed in an olive outfit, followed by a picture of her on the beach barefoot. She wore an orange bikini and a wrapped skirt.

Meanwhile, on the greens, in her last outing, Korda had a tough time, and she settled in the T36 position. The Rolex World No. 1 had a phenomenal season in 2024, but this season she is looking forward to her first win.

A look into Nelly Korda’s performance in 2025

Nelly Korda started the campaign this season on the LPGA Tour at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with a solo second finish. She started the outing with an opening round of 71, followed by the next three rounds of 67, 67, and 65 to settle with an overall score of 18-under.

Some of her other decent finishes from this season included T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open, T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open, and solo fifth at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Here are the results of the tournaments Nelly Korda played in 2025:

  • Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2 (71, 67, 67, 65) $227,854
  • Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7 (68, 68, 65, 71) $51,522
  • Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22 (67, 65, 73, 69) $22,539
  • T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (78, 73, 75) $15,656
  • JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16 (67, 68, 67, 72) $48,350
  • The Chevron Championship: T14 (77, 68, 71, 70) $104,783
  • Mizuho Americas Open: T5 (68, 68, 68, 73) $106,039
  • U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2 (72, 67, 73, 71) $1,052,621
  • ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15 (71, 66, 68) $23,544
  • KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19 (72, 74, 72, 76) $131,114
  • The Amundi Evian Championship: T43 (67, 70, 75, 71) $34,390
  • ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open: 5 (68, 66, 70, 71) $66,918
  • AIG Women’s Open: T36 (70, 72, 74, 75) $57,632
