Nelly Korda's $220 Secret Behind Her Success as LPGA's #1 Golfer

Nelly Korda has been wearing Nike's Victory Tour 4 golf shoes, priced at $220, throughout the 2025 LPGA season. Although she is currently competing at the Chevron Championship, Korda's signature footwear continues to be a staple in her setup.

Ad

The World No. 1 has been using the Victory Tour 4 throughout the season. The shoe includes Flyplate technology and a BOA Fit System, along with a carbon fiber plate that flexes while walking and stiffens during swings. It is built to offer stability and support across different course conditions.

Nelly Korda signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike in 2023 after parting ways with Swedish apparel brand J. Lindeberg. Since then, she has been regularly seen wearing Nike gear in tournaments. In January 2025, she was also spotted in a pair of Air Pegasus 2025 sneakers during an event.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nike has a long history of partnerships with top golfers. Tiger Woods had one of the most iconic collaborations with the brand, beginning in 1996. Rory McIlroy, another major champion, has also been a longtime Nike athlete. On the LPGA Tour, players like Michelle Wie West have represented Nike in the past, with Korda now leading the brand’s new generation of golfers.

Alongside the $220 version, two other golf shoe models are listed under the “Nelly Korda Golf Spikes” category on Nike’s website. These include a $190 version of the Victory Tour 4 and the Nike Infinity Tour 2, which is priced at $170. All three are available on Nike’s official site.

Ad

Outside of Nike, Nelly Korda holds endorsement deals with TaylorMade Golf, Richard Mille, TUMI, Delta Air Lines, BMW Group, Cisco, T-Mobile, Whoop, Goldman Sachs, Grant Thornton, and EY (Ernst & Young). These partnerships are part of her estimated $10 million net worth.

How is Nelly Korda playing so far in 2025?

Nelly Korda has competed in five events this season but hasn’t picked up a win yet.

Ad

She began the year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing as runner-up. She recorded rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65, finishing at 18-under-par with a total score of 270.

At the Founders Cup presented by Wild Horse Pass, she secured a T7 finish. Her scores were 68, 68, 65, and 71, totaling 272 and finishing 12-under-par.

Her next event was the Ford Championship, where she finished T22. She posted rounds of 67, 65, 73, and 69 for a total score of 274, 14-under-par.

Ad

Nelly Korda then played the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. She finished T28, with a score of 226 — 10-over-par.

Before entering the Chevron Championship, she took part in the JM Eagle LA Championship. She finished T16, scoring 67, 68, 67, and 72 for a 14-under-par total of 274.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More