Nelly Korda’s $35 water bottle steals the spotlight in her latest Instagram post

Nelly Korda promoted Stanley's water bottle in her latest Instagram story. The American golfer has been enjoying a good offseason. She last competed at the PNC Championship with her father, Petr Korda, in December 2024 and has since been spending time away from the greens.

Korda posted a photo of her holding a white Stanley Aerolight Transit bottle. It is priced at $35 and is available in 10 colors per the official website.

Screengrab of Nelly Korda's Instagram story (@nellykorda)

It is available in three sizes - 12, 16 and 20 ounces and is one-third lighter that the brand's other bottles, tailored for a commute. Some other features include BPA-free stainless steel, double-vacuum insulation, being leakproof, abilitity to drink through lid, and car cup holder compatibility.

Korda had a fabulous season playing on the LPGA Tour in 2024. She won seven tournaments on the circuit, including her second Major at the Chevron Championship, the LPGA Drive on Championship, FIR Hills Seri PAK Championship, Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, Mizuho Americas Open, and also the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

Nelly Korda practices her game ahead of the LPGA Tour season

While there is still time for the start of the new season of the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda has already started her practice sessions. On January 10, the American golfer posted a video of her practicing her game on the greens on her Instagram.

Korda has a million followers on Instagram and is pretty active on the platform. She frequently shares golf-related pictures and of her personal outings on social media. On January 7, she shared a post on her Instagram account, expressing excitement about TaylorMade's new Q135, captioned:

"Loving the look of the new Qi35 driver from @taylormadegolf. Looking forward to this upcoming season. #Qi35Driver"

Korda is expected to return to play on the LPGA Tour at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions towards the end of the month. The LPGA Tour event will start with its first round on January 30 and have its finale on February 2, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

