Nelly Korda’s ‘amazing’ Met Gala look gets a nod from Paige Spiranac

Nelly Korda's stunning appearance on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was praised by social media sensation Paige Spiranac. The current World No.1 golfer recently graced the Met Gala alongside the glamorous stars of the entertainment industry.

Nelly Korda wore an elegant red floral dress designed by renowned designer Oscar de la Renta. The golf prodigy dazzled in a stunning off-shoulder gown with a beautiful necklace.

Her look received praise from Paige Spiranac, who took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to laud Nelly Korda. She wrote:

"Love seeing Nelly at the Met Gala! She looks amazing."

Nelly Korda became the first LPGA Tour player to attend the Met Gala event. However, she is not the only golfer to have attended the event. Before her, in 2013, Tiger Woods attended the Met Gala with his then-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

Nelly Korda set to play at 2024 Cognizant Founders Day

Nelly Korda will compete in this week's Cognizant Founders Day event, the next stop on the LPGA Tour. The tournament will commence with its first round on Thursday, May 9, and will continue through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, May 12, at Upper Montclair Country Club.

Having secured victory in five consecutive tournaments in 2024, Korda is aiming for her sixth consecutive win at the upcoming event. Her winning streak began at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship, where she shot four rounds of 65, 67, 68, and 73 to claim victory. This was followed by another win at the FIR Hills Series PAK Championship.

Nelly Korda also triumphed at the Ford Championship, marking it as her third consecutive win of the season. She also lifted the trophy at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, followed by another victory at The Chevron Championship, the first Major of the year.

Reflecting on her win at The Chevron Championship, Korda said (via Golf Digest):

"It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

Nelly Korda will next tee off at the Cognizant Founders Day, and it will be interesting to see if she can secure her sixth consecutive event win of the year.

Having turned pro in 2016, Nelly Korda has won 13 LPGA Tour events. The 25-year-old golfer also clinched the trophies of two Major events. Her professional win tally is 18.