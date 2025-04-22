Nelly Korda's Chevron Championship dinner gets full attendance

Nelly Korda hosted the annual Chevron Championship's Champions Dinner at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, on Monday, April 21. The event is held to honor the past champions of the LPGA's first major of the season.

The event was attended by several past champions. In the picture posted by the official page of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda can be seen in the middle row. Recent winners of the tournament can be seen in the row alongside her, including Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Stacy Lewis, Yani Tseng, and others. The early winners can be seen in the front row.

The picture was captioned:

"Earned, not given. This is our champions’ circle. #thechevronchampionship"

At the dinner hosted by defending champion Nelly Korda, she paid homage to her Czech heritage and was helped by chef Thomas Keller. Talking about the chef, Korda said (via LPGA):

"He was great. I met him (at) Chevron, and he's been a great supporter of the LPGA. For him to do this, it's so special and so cool."

The gourmet spread included Regiis Ova Hybrid Caviar, Big Eye Tuna Tartare, and Cream of Mushroom Soup. The main course was Herb Roasted Wagyu Beef with goulash sauce, with Greek salad, white asparagus, yam gratin, and mushrooms.

The dessert at the Chevron Championship dinner was Ovocne knedliky, traditional Czech fruit dumplings topped with toasted poppy seeds and Tahitian vanilla glaze.

Past winners of the Chevron Championship

The Chevron Championship is one of the five major championships of the LPGA Tour. It was first held in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle. In 1983, it was elevated to major status by the LPGA. The tournament was won by Amy Alcott by two strokes.

Amy Alcott, Betsy King and Annika Sorenstam hold the record for most wins at the tournament, with three titles each. Korda won last year's tournament by two strokes over Swedish golfer Maja Stark.

Let's take a look at the past 30 winners of the Chevron Championship with their scores:

2024: Nelly Korda (275, -13)

2023: Lilia Vu (278, -10)

2022: Jennifer Kupcho (274, -14)

2021: Patty Tavatanakit (270, -18)

2020: Mirim Lee (273, -15)

2019: Ko Jin-young (278, -10)

2018: Pernilla Lindberg (273, -15)

2017: Ryu So-yeon (274, -14)

2016: Lydia Ko (276, -12)

2015: Brittany Lincicome (279, -9)

2014: Lexi Thompson (274, -14)

2013: Inbee Park (273, -15)

2012: Sun-Young Yoo (279, -9)

2011: Stacy Lewis (275, -13)

2010: Yani Tseng (275, -13)

2009: Brittany Lincicome (279, -9)

2008: Lorena Ochoa (277, -11)

2007: Morgan Pressel (285, -3)

2006: Karrie Webb (279, -9)

2005: Annika Sörenstam (273, -15)

2004: Grace Park (277, −11)

2003: Patricia Meunier-Lebouc (281, −7)

2002: Annika Sörenstam (280, −8)

2001: Annika Sörenstam (281, −7)

2000: Karrie Webb (274, −14)

1999: Dottie Pepper (269, −19)

1998: Pat Hurst (281, −7)

1997: Betsy King (276, −12)

1996: Patty Sheehan (281, −7)

