Nelly Korda’s ‘dope’ tan line steals the spotlight in new post

Nelly Korda’s "dope" tan line stole the spotlight in a new Instagram post. She is playing at the Founders Cup this week at the Bradenton Country Club, on her home soil as the course’s defending champion after winning the LPGA DriveOn Championship with a score of 11 under last year.

After three rounds of play at the LPGA tournament, the American golfer shared a photo of her tanned hands on her Instagram. In the picture, she had hidden her face with her phone and showed the back of her palms, which got a tan. With that, she wrote:

“Now this tan line is just dope.”

Screengrab of Nelly Korda's Instagram story (@nellykorda)

Korda sits at T5 with 12 under. In the first round, she shot 68 with two consecutive birdies on the front nine and two on the back. She fired 68 on day two with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back. Finally, she scored 65 in the third round with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back. Currently, she is six shots behind the tournament leader Yealimi Noh, who has a score of 18 under after Saturday's round.

Nelly Korda details her third-round experience at the 2025 Founders Cup

Nelly Korda had the lowest score in the third round out of three rounds at the Founders Cup and secured 65 with eight birdies through the round. After the round, she joined a press conference at the tournament venue, where she was asked to detail her play experience.

“Yeah, it's great. Having the crowd out here, too, kind of behind you makes it even better. Won't complain. Wish I kind of got two of those holes back, one really silly mistake there putting, but that's golf. I mean, it's going to give you some; it's going to take some. You just got to battle. You just kind of keep firing.

You keep firing at pins and keep choosing your lines and you try to narrow your targets down to even smaller little targets and then you just kind of shoot at them. I think just kind of overall, I mean, if I've made some mistakes it's been like a loose shot here, loose putt here. It's kind of all sort of come together.”

Korda played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions before this tournament and finished in second place.

