Nelly Korda’s sister gets honest about being ‘World No. 1’: ‘It doesn’t give you any advantages’

Nelly Korda's elder sister, Jessica Korda, has given her honest view on what the No. 1 ranking means in golf. Speaking in an Instagram reel, the elder Korda admitted that the title carries prestige, but no extra benefits once the tournament begins.On August 18, Korda shared a reel on Instagram sharing her views on this topic. She is heard saying:“Being world number one, through 10 through 20, whatever you might be ranked, it doesn’t give you any advantages on our tour,” Jessica said. “The only thing I can think of is that it gets you better tee times in terms of not being super early or super late, you’re somewhere in the middle. But everybody starts at zero every single week. That’s one of the greatest things about golf, that everybody who tees it up has a chance to win.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJessica turned professional in 2011 and captured six LPGA Tour titles, including her first as a teenager at the 2012 Women’s Australian Open. Her younger sister, Nelly Korda, joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 and quickly rose to prominence. She has already won two majors, including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.The sisters come from a strong sporting family. Their father, Petr Korda, won the 1998 Australian Open in tennis, and their mother, Regina Rajchrtová, was also a professional tennis player for Czechoslovakia. With that, let's learn about Nelly Korda's slip from the world no. 1 position.Jeeno Thitikul Returns to No. 1 as Nelly Korda Loses Top SpotNelly Korda’s reign at the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings has ended. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul has reclaimed the No. 1 position, marking the second time she has reached the top of the rankings. Korda’s drop was confirmed after she tied for 36th at the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. She entered the event with a slim lead of just 0.1861 points over Thitikul.On Sunday, Korda shot a three-over 75, her worst round of the tournament. Thitikul managed a two-over 74 and finished tied for 30th, six places ahead of Korda, enough to overtake her in the rankings. The American had an impressive run at No. 1, holding the spot for 71 straight weeks and spending 108 weeks in total as the world’s top-ranked player since first reaching No. 1 in June 2021.After reclaiming the lead in March 2024, Korda enjoyed a historic streak, winning five consecutive tournaments and seven titles that year. Her largest margin came in May 2024, when she was more than 6.8 points ahead of Lilia Vu. So far in 2025, Korda has yet to win a tournament but has been consistent. She has cut all 13 events she has played and finished in the top 10 five times, including at every Major.