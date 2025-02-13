Nelly Korda's sister teases a "fun day" spent at the facilities of private golf course

Jessica Korda, the older sister of World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda, recently shared a glimpse of her day at the facilities of Panther National, a high-end golf community in Florida. The former LPGA star posted the clip on her Instagram stories, giving fans a look at the exclusive golf destination.

She posted the picture on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Was a fun day"

Still from Jessica Korda’s Instagram story: Source - Instagram @thejessicakorda

Panther National, located in Palm Beach Gardens, is one of the most exciting new golf developments in the United States. Designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with Justin Thomas, the course offers a world-class playing experience with modern luxury amenities. It combines championship-level golf with a high-end residential community, attracting top golfers and enthusiasts alike.

Trending

The facility is known for its state-of-the-art practice areas, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on sustainability. With a growing reputation as a training and social hub for professional golfers, it’s no surprise that Jessica Korda spent a day enjoying its facilities.

Though she has stepped away from competitive golf due to the birth of her child, Jessica remains closely connected to the sport and frequently supports her sister Nelly. The Korda sisters have been spotted at golf venues, and Jessica’s latest visit to Panther National hints at her continued love for the game.

Panther National has been drawing interest from PGA and LPGA professionals, offering a private and luxurious setting for both practice and relaxation.

Meanwhile, Jessica's sister Nelly Korda has made a strong start to the 2025 LPGA Tour, and finished T7 at the Founders Cup.

How Jessica Korda made her mark on the LPGA Tour

Jessica Korda is an LPGA Tour golfer who made a name for herself with her skill, consistency, and strong presence in women’s golf. Born in 1993, she comes from a family of athletes—her parents were professional tennis players.

Korda turned professional in 2010 and earned her LPGA Tour card in 2011. She quickly made an impact, winning her first LPGA title at the 2012 Women’s Australian Open. Over her career, she won six LPGA Tour titles, proving herself as one of the most reliable players on the tour.

One of her most memorable wins came in 2018 at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she shot an incredible 25-under-par, setting a tournament record at the time. She was also a key part of the U.S. Solheim Cup team, competing in multiple editions of the event.

However, injuries slowed down her career. And in 2023, she stepped away from professional golf, first due to a back injury and then due to the birth of her first child.

Her legacy as a talented and hardworking golfer continues to inspire many in women’s golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback