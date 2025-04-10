Nelly Korda's swing video triggers fans' applause ahead of the 2025 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda's latest swing video, shared by the LPGA, didn’t just land on the fairway; it landed straight in the hearts of golf fans. In a sun-drenched morning practice before the 2025 Chevron Championship, her smooth form had the audience buzzing with anticipation for the next game. As the LPGA star hit a crucial point in her season, one thing is certain: She’s in entrancing form.

The brief Instagram video, shared by the LPGA Tour’s official Instagram account, featured the American star hitting the ball with her signature grace in the golden light of morning.

The post caption read:

"Here’s a little something to tide you over until the first major of the season"

Fans in the comment box began to swoon over her golf swing and expected to have an intense tournament in Texas.

“Luv watching Nelly hit the golf ball So smooth so powerful. So Beautiful 🏌🏼‍♀️💕🇺🇸,” one fan gushed.

The Chevron Championship official account also commented, “She makes it look so easy! 💙”

“Love Nelly, pure talent and hard work,” another fan noted.

The internet was awash with admiration and anticipation. Golf purists know that what Nelly Korda showcased isn’t just form — it’s discipline, control, and years of precision training. As she glided through the motion, there’s no wasted energy—just the flow.

One fan wished her best, "Hope Nells is gonna do great this Major" 🙏🇳🇱🏌

With each ample arc, Korda reminded us why the JM Eagle LA Championship could be her next chapter in a season of dominance. It is scheduled to take place from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.

"Nelllllllly make me feel good💕💕" one fan commented.

Another wrote "Love that swing I could watch her all day" 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😍

The timing of the video here was not a coincidence — it’s an understated look at the preparations being made leading into one of the sport’s biggest arenas.

Nelly Korda's recent performance - Is this a peak form moment or a comeback?

For fans wondering if Nelly Korda rides a wave of resurgence or just continues her reign of dominance, the numbers say it all. In 2025, she opened her season with a second place at the Tournament of Champions and backed it up with a solid T7 at the Founders Cup — signs of consistency, not recovery.

Korda's 2024 season was historic. She became the first player in the LPGA to win that many times in a single season since Yani Tseng did in 2011, with seven victories overall that included a major title at the Chevron Championship. It wasn’t a return — it was a coronation.

Statistically, Korda's firing on all cylinders. Her strokes gained total sits at 2.92, with elite-level numbers both off the tee and on the greens. That kind of form doesn’t signal a return to greatness—it’s the continuation of it.

Despite speed bumps because of past injury, Nelly Korda hasn’t dipped enough to justify the "comeback" tag. Instead, she's showcasing a rare level of sustained excellence. If anything, what fans are witnessing right now is peak Nelly Korda—steady, sharp, and untouchably smooth.

