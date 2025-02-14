Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler lead team TaylorMade in company's Happy Valentine's Day cards

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda are the World No. 1s in their respective sports. Korda leads all women golfers by a sizeable margin. Scheffler is on top by an even bigger gap on the men's side. They're also both TaylorMade athletes, and they're the stars of the latest social media campaign.

TaylorMade wanted to wish followers a happy Valentine's Day, so they teamed up with several of their athletes to provide fans with unique, custom Valentine's Day cards they could share with loved ones.

Korda was the subject of a number one pun. In it, she's number one in the world, but the recipient of the card is number one in her heart. Scheffler got a card for his improved putting which said he would never "putt" anyone else above his Valentine.

Tommy Fleetwood also got a pun with his name:

"Tommy Fleet-would you be my Valentine?"

Collin Morikawa got one with a joke about his shot fading but his love remains strong. Rory McIlroy's famed long-drive skill was the subject of his card. A driver and even the TaylorMade name made it onto cards that the brand shared with their 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Scottie Scheffler opens up on opening performance at the Genesis

Through the rain and wind, Scottie Scheffler ended his first round two strokes back of the lead. He's currently tied for fourth at the Genesis Invitational, trailing Denny McCarthy. Three players, including Wyndham Clark, are tied for fourth.

Scottie Scheffler is two back of the lead (Image via Imagn)

PGA Tour meteorologist described the first round as a cold front with "gusts" of wind reaching 30 miles per hour. Of course, rain was also present, but Scheffler endured it to put in a quality round.

He said via the PGA Tour:

“I felt like I swung it better than I have the last couple weeks. ... if I wasn't competing last year, it was typically because of my putting, and the last two weeks I felt like it was odd in the sense that I wasn't driving it very well."

Last week, Scheffler finished T25 after shooting nine-under at the WM Phoenix Open. He was the favorite then and he's the favorite to win the Genesis. He went on:

“So today I felt like I drove it a little bit better. I definitely hit some better iron shots and I continued to putt nicely. So overall I think it was a good building day and hopefully as the week goes on, I'll continue to kind of improve my swing feels.”

Scottie Scheffler had not yet teed off in round two at the time of writing. He was scheduled to take his first swings at 1:14 pm EST, so his score remains the two-under he posted at the conclusion of play yesterday.

