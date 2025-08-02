Nelly Korda sets new career record mid-way AIG Women’s Open 2025

Nelly Korda set a new career record after making the cut at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. The American golfer made her 13th straight cut of the season this week. She set a record for making the most consecutive cuts in a single season.Korda had a decent start at the AIG Women’s Open and played the opening round of 70 and then 72 on Friday to settle in a tie for tenth and easily made the cut.LPGA media shared the impressive stats of Nelly Korda on X with a caption:&quot;Nelly Korda has made her 13th-straight cut of the 2025 season setting a new career record for most consecutive cuts made in a single season.&quot;Nelly Korda had an impressive outing in 2024 and won seven tournaments. This season, however, she is looking forward to her first win. She started the season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and then finished in T7 at the Founders Cup. She came close to victory at the U.S. Women’s Open but settled in T2 place.In her last outing, at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Korda settled in solo fifth place. Her other impressive finishes were T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open, T16 at JM Eagle LA Championship, and T14 at The Chevron Championship.Nelly Korda opens up about her second-round performance at AIG Women’s OpenNelly Korda started her second round campaign on Friday and made pars on the first three holes, but then made a bogey on the fourth. She added another bogey on the 11th, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the next two holes, and then a bogey on the 14th.Korda added another birdie on the 15th, followed by a bogey on the 16th and then a birdie on the 18th for a round of 72. In the post-round press conference, she opened up about her performance and said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;Honestly didn't really capitalize on anything in the calmer conditions on the front nine, then kind of got really windy on the back. Made a few more mistakes, but bounced back with some birdies. Overall, I'm not going to complain with even-par.&quot;Korda also talked about the crowd at the venue:&quot;That's been kind of my favorite part over the last two years is kind of seeing how many people have come out to support us. It's so much fun getting to play in front of them. Hopefully it's good golf, but no matter what, no matter the outcome, they're always there to support you. It's really fun to play in front of them.&quot;Meanwhile, Miyu Yamashita took the lead in the tournament at 11-under after playing two rounds of 68 and 65. Rino Takeda settled in solo second place.