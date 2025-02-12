Nelly Korda shares her furry friend's “first time in the snow” with her 1,000,000 IG followers

Nelly Korda is gearing up for another big year on the LPGA Tour, but before the season starts, she’s taking time to enjoy life’s simple moments. The world’s top-ranked women’s golfer recently shared a heartwarming video of her dog, Ollie, experiencing snow for the first time.

In a photo posted on her Instagram story, Korda’s furry friend can be seen joyfully bounding through the snow, his paws sinking into the fresh powder. She captioned the video:

“Ollie’s first time in the snow”

Still from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story: Source - Instagram @nellykorda

Korda has her sights set on a crucial 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old American golfer is expected to compete in all major LPGA events, aiming to add more titles to her impressive resume.

After a strong 2024 season, Nelly Korda will be looking to defend her No. 1 ranking and chase more major championships. With the Chevron Championship in April and the U.S. Women’s Open in May, she has a busy schedule ahead. Fans are eager to see if she can maintain her dominance and add more silverware to her trophy cabinet.

Beyond the regular LPGA season, 2025 brings additional excitement with the Solheim Cup, where Team USA will take on Team Europe. Korda, a key player in past editions, is likely to be a part of the team once again.

The season also sets the stage for the buildup to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Having won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Korda will be aiming to stay in top form as she prepares for another Olympic challenge.

Despite her busy golf career, Korda enjoys sharing personal moments with her fans. Whether it's practising on the range or watching spending quality time with Ollie, she makes sure to give her followers a look at her life beyond the sport.

As 2025 kicks off, Korda remains focused on making it another standout year despite her failure to win the LPGA Founders Cup.

Nelly Korda welcomes LPGA’s Pace-of-Play crackdown

At the LPGA Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida, world number one Nelly Korda expressed her approval of the tour's new pace-of-play policy. The LPGA has introduced stricter rules to address slow play, including fines for players who exceed their allotted time by 1-5 seconds, a one-shot penalty for delays of 6-15 seconds, and a two-shot penalty for delays over 15 seconds.

Korda, known for her quick play, has been vocal about the need for faster rounds. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a good pace, not just for players but also for spectators, as quoted by Golf Channel.

"At the end of the day, we're a form of entertainment," Korda stated. "If we're taking really long out there, I mean, that's not entertaining." She said.

This new policy aims to make the game more enjoyable, by ensuring that rounds proceed at a reasonable pace. Korda's words shine light on the growing problems regarding pace-of-play in golf, and the need to address it, for the benefit of the fans, the athletes and the sport.

