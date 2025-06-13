Nelly Korda shares powerful message about the legacy she wants to leave

Nelly Korda recently shared a powerful message about the legacy she wishes to leave. The golfer joined Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to talk about her journey as a golf-obsessed kid from a family full of professional athletes and how she finally won the Olympic gold medal at 23.

A clip of the interview was shared by Goldman Sachs' Instagram handle on June 12. In the video, Korda shared her vision of leaving behind a legacy, and her words were:

“People that are passionate give everything 100%. They continuously want to push themselves to be better…I think that's where you learn the most about yourself. Everything is against you, you lean on the people around you and that's actually where you appreciate the highs the most. That's what makes the great times so much better.”

She continued, “If you're passionate about something, the chances of you succeeding are pretty high because you are gonna give it your all. That's what I want my legacy to be, no matter what was thrown at her, no matter what injuries, no matter the ups and downs, I gave it 100%.”

Nelly Korda also talked about inspiring the next generation at the ShopRite LPGA Classic press conference. She explained how the support from the boys and girls meant the world to her at any golf event.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the 2025 LPGA Tour season?

Nelly Korda has four top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour this year, which comprises of a second place at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18 under, a T7 at the Founders Cup with 12 under, a T2 at the US Women's Open with 5 under, and a T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open with 11 under. Korda’s last LPGA Tour appearance was the ShopRite LPGA Classic, where she finished at T15 after scoring 8 under. Here's a full list of Nelly Korda's 2025 LPGA Tour performances so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: 2, 71-67-67-65, 270 (-18)

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T7, 68-68-65-71, 272 (-12)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T22, 67-65-73-69, 274 (-14)

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the El Caballero Country Club: T16, 67-68-67-72, 274 (-14)

The Chevron Championship at the Club at Carlton Woods: T14, 77-68-71-70, 286 (-2)

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T5, 68-68-68-73, 277 (-11)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Erin Hills: T2, 72-67-73-71, 283 (-5)

ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club: T15, 71-66-68, 205 (-8)

