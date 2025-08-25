Nelly Korda opened up about her game at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open on social media. The American golfer recorded a decent finish on Sunday.She was tied for tenth place, and after the round, she shared a picture of her taking a shot on her Instagram account. She shared a snap in a maroon polo full-sleeve t-shirt paired with black bottoms, and in the caption reflected on her ribs' soreness.&quot;There are days I wake up and think 'why are my ribs so sore?' Then I see a photo like this,&quot; she wrote.Nelly Korda shares the reason behind her ‘ribs’ being ‘sore’ when she wakes up/@nellykorda.Korda also shared a post on her Instagram account recalling her outing in Canada. She posted three pictures from the greens with a sweet caption thanking her fans. She wrote:&quot;Thank you 🇨🇦&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe CPKC Women’s Open was held in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Brooke Henderson clinched the title. She was pretty impressive with her game and registered a one-stroke win.Nelly Korda, on the other hand, started the campaign with a round of 69 followed by another round of 69. She carded 72 in the third round, followed by a round of 68 to settle in a tie for tenth place. She was tied with Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim, Patty Tavatanakit, and Jenny Bae.Nelly Korda reacts to Tommy Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship.Last week on the PGA Tour, Tommy Fleetwood won his first tournament. He registered a three-stroke win over Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay at the Tour Championship.Nelly Korda reacted to his victory and reshared a PGA Tour post on her Instagram account. She shared a teary-eyed emoji and a heart pop-out emoji in the caption to cheer for his win.Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story /@nellykordaTommy Fleetwood was in the lead at the Tour Championship after 54 holes with Patrick Cantlay. However, in the final round, Cantlay struggled and carded a round of 71, slipping one spot on the leaderboard, while the English golfer played a round of 67 to register a win in the game.Meanwhile, this season on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda has competed in 14 tournaments but is still looking forward to a win. She was the runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women’s Open.She started the campaign with a runner-up finish in the season-opening event but then recorded a T7 at the Founders Cup. She was tied for 22nd at the Ford Championship and T16 at the JM Eagle LA Championship.Some of her notable finishes are T15 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, T19 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open.