Nelly Korda shares "satisfying" putting practice with her 1M Instagram followers

American professional golfer Nelly Korda has been going through the paces as she is seen on the golf course practising and bettering her putting. The 26-year-old Nelly had one of the best-ever LPGA seasons in the tour’s history, winning 7 events, which includes 4 straight victories last year.

Ad

The World No.1 skipped the Asian spring due to a back injury she sustained but still holds an average ranking point of 11.66 and has a vast gap between her and second-placed Jeeno Thitikul.

On Tuesday, Korda shared the latest update on her Instagram story with her 1 million Instagram followers, captioning it as:

"Now that's satisfying"

Still image from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story

Her appearance at the 2025 Founders Cup, which took place in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, did not go so well as she finished in a tie for 7th place with a final score of 12-under par.

Ad

Trending

Nonetheless, after the tournament concluded, Korda shared a post on her Instagram handle, expressing gratitude to the local support.

"Bradenton (red heart emoji) Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Nelly Korda has won the LPGA 15 times in her illustrious career with seven of those coming last year.

Where will Nelly Korda play next? Questions loom over her 2025 schedule

In late January this year, Nelly Korda addressed the questions regarding her schedule. Speaking before opening her season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she placed second, Korda said:

Ad

"I kind of have the first part of year until Chevron kind of set," Korda said.

Further emphasizing how stressful her schedule is, and she will prioritize listening to her body, she added:

"So scheduling around there, and then on top of that, you have to make sure that your body is 100%. So last year I had an injury towards the end of the year. So close. So that's going to be my number one goal, is just to stay healthy. If my body is not feeling 100% then I'm not going to push it."

Ad

The American golfer also discussed the importance of a well-structured LPGA schedule to reduce cross-country travel and called for improving player convenience.

After missing the events in Singapore, Thailand, and China earlier this year, she is now expected to feature at the Ford Championship which is slated for March 27 to March 30, 2025, at the Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback