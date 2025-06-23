Nelly Korda shares how Texas defeated her with its scorching heat during the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship week

It was quite hot in Texas while Nelly Korda and the rest of the golf world were there for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Temperatures reached the mid-90s with very little wind or humidity, so it was a dry, hot weekend at the Major tournament.

The sun was beating down on all the golfers, but Korda may have gotten the worst of it. The world number one was out for all four rounds, and the sun beat her down. She shared the result on her Instagram stories.

Nelly Korda got hit hard by the sun last weekend (Instagram/nellykorda)

Korda showed off her farmer's tan from the event, where her lower legs got thoroughly tanned by the sun.

The LPGA Tour star shot four-over in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and ended with a total score of six-over. That was still good enough to tie with a few others for 19th place.

Nelly Korda laments pace of play at Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda had a few thoughts on how slow much of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was. At times, rounds moved at a glacial pace, and it seemingly frustrated the golfer.

Nelly Korda had some complaints (Image via Imagn)

Korda said via Golf.com after Saturday's third round:

“There is nowhere to go, so just patience. I mean, I feel like I’ve — we’ve had lots of situations in the past like year where like we’ve had to wait a long time, so unfortunately kind of used to it, which you don’t want to be used to it, especially in a two ball Saturday of a major."

Korda said she didn't want to spend "20 minutes" getting to the next tee and then 15 minutes there, before spending "another 15 minutes" getting to the next tee. She added:

“There is just like no momentum in it. So I don’t know. I mean, you just kind of have to go with it. Everyone is going through it, everyone is dealing with it, everyone is playing the same golf course. I think the wind was gusty throughout the majority of the day, so you just kind of have to be really creative and really patient.”

Whether it was the brutal conditions, an off weekend, or the pace of play, Nelly Korda had trouble getting things going all weekend, and she missed out on adding another Major trophy to her collection.

