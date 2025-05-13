Nelly Korda shows off her all-black outfit in throwback post from Solheim Cup Gala

Nelly Korda has been one of Team USA's leading players at the Solheim Cup for four years. The World No. 1 shared a throwback video of last year's traditions in the prestigious tournament on Instagram.
The 2024 Solheim Cup was played at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville. The gala was held earlier in the tournament week at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where several of the world's best players, including Nelly Korda herself, were featured on the red carpet.
Korda reposted the Solheim Cup's video of her rocking an all black dress featuring a halter neckline. The garment from Elliatt was aptly called the Theatrical Gown. The elegant dress was the perfect combination of flare and ruffles and could be found on Revolve's website for a whopping $290.
The 26-year-old opted for a natural wavy open hairdo to perfectly complement her look. Korda accessorized the look with the Brooklyn Leather Metallic Clutch from Christian Louboutin. She wore a USA color-coded beaded bracelet on her right hand and her teal colored WHOOP fitness tracker on the other.
Here's a look at Nelly Korda's throwback post:
This was not Nelly Korda's first time shining on the red carpet. A few months prior to the 2024 Solheim Cup Gala, she appeared at the prestigious MET Gala in New York.
The LPGA Tour sensation qualified for the Solheim Cup in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024 through points. Her overall record for the event is 7 - 4 - 1, and she has won a total of 7.5 points for Team USA.
How has Nelly Korda been performing on the LPGA Tour?
Nelly Korda has made seven starts on the LPGA Tour this year. She made the cut in all events except the T-Mobile Match Play, where she was knocked out after three rounds.
The American golfer has recorded three finishes inside the top 10. Here's a look at Korda's performance so far this season (via LPGA Tour):
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament
- Finish - 2nd place
- Score - 18 under par
- Official Money - $227,854
- Race to CME Globe Points - 320.00 points
Founders Cup
- Finish - T7
- Score - 12 under par
- Official Money - $51,522
- Race to CME Globe Points - 90.00 points
Ford Championship
- Finish - T22
- Score - 14 under par
- Official Money - $22,539
- Race to CME Globe Points - 37.00 points
T-Mobile Match Play
- Finish - T28 (counted as MC due to being knocked out in the match play format)
- Score - 10 over par (3 rounds)
- Official Money - $15,656
- Race to CME Globe Points - 24.43 points
JM Eagle LA Championship
- Finish - T16
- Score - 14 under par
- Official Money - $48,350
- Race to CME Globe Points - 50.00 points
Chevron Championship
- Finish - T14
- Score - 2 under par
- Official Money - $104,783
- Race to CME Globe Points - 70.20 points
Mizuho Americas Open
- Finish - T5
- Score - 11 under par
- Official Money - $106,039
- Race to CME Globe Points - 121.67 points