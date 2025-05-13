Nelly Korda shows off her all-black outfit in throwback post from Solheim Cup Gala

Nelly Korda has been one of Team USA's leading players at the Solheim Cup for four years. The World No. 1 shared a throwback video of last year's traditions in the prestigious tournament on Instagram.

Ad

The 2024 Solheim Cup was played at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville. The gala was held earlier in the tournament week at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where several of the world's best players, including Nelly Korda herself, were featured on the red carpet.

Korda reposted the Solheim Cup's video of her rocking an all black dress featuring a halter neckline. The garment from Elliatt was aptly called the Theatrical Gown. The elegant dress was the perfect combination of flare and ruffles and could be found on Revolve's website for a whopping $290.

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old opted for a natural wavy open hairdo to perfectly complement her look. Korda accessorized the look with the Brooklyn Leather Metallic Clutch from Christian Louboutin. She wore a USA color-coded beaded bracelet on her right hand and her teal colored WHOOP fitness tracker on the other.

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's throwback post:

Nelly Korda shares her look from the 2024 Solheim Cup Gala (Image via Instagram @nellykorda)

This was not Nelly Korda's first time shining on the red carpet. A few months prior to the 2024 Solheim Cup Gala, she appeared at the prestigious MET Gala in New York.

Ad

The LPGA Tour sensation qualified for the Solheim Cup in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024 through points. Her overall record for the event is 7 - 4 - 1, and she has won a total of 7.5 points for Team USA.

How has Nelly Korda been performing on the LPGA Tour?

Nelly Korda has made seven starts on the LPGA Tour this year. She made the cut in all events except the T-Mobile Match Play, where she was knocked out after three rounds.

Ad

The American golfer has recorded three finishes inside the top 10. Here's a look at Korda's performance so far this season (via LPGA Tour):

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament

Finish - 2nd place

Score - 18 under par

Official Money - $227,854

Race to CME Globe Points - 320.00 points

Founders Cup

Finish - T7

Score - 12 under par

Official Money - $51,522

Race to CME Globe Points - 90.00 points

Ford Championship

Finish - T22

Score - 14 under par

Official Money - $22,539

Race to CME Globe Points - 37.00 points

Ad

T-Mobile Match Play

Finish - T28 (counted as MC due to being knocked out in the match play format)

Score - 10 over par (3 rounds)

Official Money - $15,656

Race to CME Globe Points - 24.43 points

JM Eagle LA Championship

Finish - T16

Score - 14 under par

Official Money - $48,350

Race to CME Globe Points - 50.00 points

Chevron Championship

Finish - T14

Score - 2 under par

Official Money - $104,783

Race to CME Globe Points - 70.20 points

Ad

Mizuho Americas Open

Finish - T5

Score - 11 under par

Official Money - $106,039

Race to CME Globe Points - 121.67 points

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More