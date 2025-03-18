Nelly Korda shows off goofy side in grey hoodie selfie amid LPGA break

Nelly Korda is having the best of her time during her break from the LPGA Tour. The American has skipped the Tour events held in Asia in the last few weeks. Enjoying her time away from the greens, Korda has been offering frequent glimpses of her life on social media.

On Monday, March 17, Korda shared selfies of her enjoying a car ride while flaunting her blonde hair. In the photos, she wore a grey jacket and kept her hair open. Korda captioned the Instagram story:

"Hi"

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

The American golfer, who has approximately 1 million followers on her Instagram handle, has been on a break from the LPGA Tour since her last campaign at the Founders Cup. However, Korda played in the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member event, an 18-hole event featuring professional golfers playing alongside amateurs. The event was held on March 3, where she teamed up with John Waldron.

A look into Nelly Korda's performance in 2025

Nelly Korda started her 2025 season on the LPGA Tour at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She was fantastic with her game, settling in solo second place after carding 71, 67, 67, and 65 over the four rounds in the tournament.

Following that, she played at the Founders Cup, where Korda started the outing with a round of 68 and then again played another round of 68. She carded 65 and 71 in the last two rounds to finish at T7.

Later, on February 10, Korda shared an Instagram post documenting her outing at the Founders Cup at Bradenton. The World No. 1 thanked the fans at the tournament via a heartfelt caption:

"Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams."

Moving ahead, Nelly Korda is most likely to return to play at the 2025 Ford Championship. She is the defending champion of the tournament.

The LPGA Tour event will take place from March 27 to 30 at Whirlwind Golf Club, featuring a stellar field of some top-ranked players, including Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, and Lilia Vu, among others.

Korda won the event in 2024 after playing four rounds of 66, 68, 69, and 65 and will be returning to defend her title in 2025. Last season, she had an impressive campaign, winning seven tournaments, which included a streak of five back-to-back victories.

