Nelly Korda shared a video of her unique hairdo on social media. The American golfer last competed at the Lotte Championship and has since been on a break.On Thursday, she shared a video of her hairstyle on her Instagram account, where she has around 1.1 million followers. She likely wore a wig with a unique hairstyle and hilariously asked fans about her hairdo.“Did I do this right?” she wrote.Nelly Korda shows off unique hairdo in latest IG post/@nellykordaNelly Korda has struggled with her game this season on the LPGA Tour and has not won any tournaments. This came after her marvelous run last season, when she won seven tournaments.However, she still has a few weeks left before the end of the year and might win a tournament. Korda is committed to play at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican tournament to defend her title. She was slated to play at the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Championship but had to withdraw from the competition due to injury.Nelly Korda shares a glimpse of her Hawaii outingEarlier this month, Nelly Korda was in Hawaii for the Lotte Championship, and she shared a glimpse of her outing in a post on Instagram on October 5. She shared a slew of pictures from the greens with a one-word caption.&quot;Hawaii&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKorda had an amazing start to her campaign at the LPGA Tour event and played the first round at 69. She improved in the second round and carded 67, followed by the next two rounds of 69, and settled in a tie for fourth place.In the post-round press conference on Oct. 4, she opened up about her performance and said (via ASAP Sport):&quot;My game plan, it's pretty simple. It's always to give everything 100% and concentrate in and dial in it. If I'm doing what I can, then that's kind of like the most that I can do. But it was nice to be in contention. The end goal always without saying for everyone in this field is to lift that trophy on Sunday. Falling a little bit short definitely motivated.&quot;Have some work to do and have a couple more events to end off the season,That's just golf. Like I think you start to appreciate it more when you kind of fall short and you appreciate the highs as much as the lows. I just love the grind,&quot; she added.Earlier this year on the LPGA Tour, she had a solo second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open, T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open, and a solo fifth at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.